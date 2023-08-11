Shania Twain Hopes Celine Dion ‘Will Be Singing for Us All Again’

Shania Twain is offering encouraging words to fellow Canadian singer Celine Dion, who has been sidelined from performing and recording due to the rare neurological disorder known as Stiff-Person Syndrome.

“I’m such a fan of Celine’s voice,” Twain said in an interview with Billboard. “She’s a one-of-a-kind, extraordinary vocalist and entertainer.”

“I hope to be able to connect with her at some point. I think it’s gotta be so difficult, and I know — only speaking from my experience — how horrifying it is to think that something is preventing you from singing, or interfering with that joy in your life,” she added. “So I just pray that she is able to overcome it and she will be up there [on stage] singing for us all again.”

Dion revealed to fans in December 2022 that she was battling Stiff-Person Syndrome, which the “My Heart Will Go On” crooner said has curbed her ability to sing, due to muscle spasms. As a result, she had to postpone her spring 2023 tour dates until 2024 and scrapped her slate of summer 2023 shows.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life,” Dion said in an Instagram video. “Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to. I have to admit it’s been a struggle. All I know is singing — it’s what I’ve done all my life.”

Twain suffered her own health battle while recovering from Lyme disease, which also affected her voice. It led to the vocal cord disorder known as dysphonia. Yet after multiple surgeries she has recovered and is currently on her Queen of Me Tour, in support of her album of the same name.