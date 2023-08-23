Shania Twain on the Runaway Success of ‘Come On Over’ and Why Country Music Must ‘Put Inclusion First’ (Exclusive)

"I started in country music," Shania Twain told The Messenger, "but by the time I was 16 years old, the bars that I was playing stopped hiring country bands. They only wanted Top 40 and rock, so my repertoire swapped. I was also a big folk-music fan, and Dolly Parton was one of my biggest songwriting teachers. I was always going to be a hybrid stylist with my music, so I guess it makes sense that my audience is so diverse."

That would be a bit of an understatement. The Canadian superstar's following in fact got so big that her 1997 album Come On Over sold 40 million copies around the world, making it both the best-selling album ever recorded by a woman and the top-selling country album of all time. This week, Twain is releasing a 25th-anniversary edition of the record, which includes a bonus disc of remixes and live duets with Elton John, Chris Martin, Alison Krauss and the Backstreet Boys.

The album's success was unprecedented, but it didn't come out of nowhere. Twain's previous album, The Woman in Me, had been a breakthrough smash, eventually earning a rare diamond certification by selling more than 10 million copies in the U.S. (It eventually exceeded 12 million in sales.) For the follow-up, though, the singer-songwriter and her then-husband, the mysterious producer John "Mutt" Lange (who had helmed juggernauts by AC/DC and Def Leppard) shot even higher, going so far as to prepare a separate "international mix" for overseas markets.

With such immortal singles as "You're Still the One," "That Don't Impress Me Much," and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" (and its iconic introduction, "Let's go, girls"), Come On Over truly conquered the world and took country music — with a heavy infusion of pop, dance and rock — to a new stratosphere. With more than 20 million copies sold, the album is only one of a small number of albums ever to be diamond-certified twice.

Twenty-five years later, Twain, who turns 58 next week, remains a force: Her Queen of Me tour (named for her most recent album) picks up next month in the U.K. and returns to North America in October, and she just announced her third residency in Las Vegas, beginning in May 2024. She even paid a visit to Coachella last year, where she joined Harry Styles (who has called her his "main influence") during his headlining set.

"I didn't enjoy it as much as I'm enjoying it now," Twain said on a recent Zoom call, looking back at the Come On Over explosion. "There was no time to celebrate in the moment, to really appreciate how appreciated it was, by the fans and the industry, and how respected it was. I really only feel that now, and it's so great. I'm loving it — and I'm absorbing it, too."

Does the 25 years since Come On Over feel like a long time or a short time?

It does feel like a very long time, but revisiting it now makes it feel more immediate. Especially live, because a lot of the audiences are the little kids that were listening to it 25 years ago with their parents — they were three or four, and they grew up and now they have kids, and they bring their own four-year-olds. So it almost makes it feel like I'm back in that moment.

You were coming off a huge record with The Woman in Me, so what was the ambition and what was the pressure going into this record?

I felt the pressure was off, for two reasons. One, it's rare to have one diamond album, so I probably shouldn't expect the second one to be a diamond album, as well. The second reason is that I hadn't toured on The Woman in Me, and I thought, OK, that's a whole other thing. This could be the beginning of something bigger or it could be the beginning of the end of the peak. But I didn't want to tour till I had enough hits to not do covers in my show — you go out there with your first album, you've got two hits, what are you going to do for the next hour? Maybe that might have been a good thing, a silver lining, to just take my time and find the best songs.

Once the album was off and running, was it all a blur or were you able to enjoy it?

Once it really started taking off and it was single after single — there were 12 singles on that album! — I got busier and busier. I had no breaks for probably 20 months straight. The tour started, then there were red carpets and television appearances, there was more promotion for every single. There were videos to put together, and I was very involved with all of that—with the styling, with the concepts, and then the editing. Each video took three days to edit. Long, long days, 18-hour days, crazy, inhumane hours. The only word I could use to describe my schedule was "uncivilized." But I was chasing what was happening. Once it was out, it was just going, and I was just trying to keep up with it.

You've said that "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" was influenced by drag queens.

When I was in my late teens, I was sharing an apartment with friends. They were all going to college, and I would stay home during the day and write songs. But Thursday, Friday and Saturday, we would all go to the gay bars together. All the guys in our group would wear makeup, and they would help me — I didn't know how to wear make-up. I dressed more like a boy. I didn't love being female. I didn't love being undressed by men with their eyes and stuff like that. It just made me uncomfortable, so I down-dressed my body, and I didn't enjoy my femininity.

But the guys would dress me up, and they would put makeup on me, and we would share this experience together. And then I would go to clubs, and I felt safe there. I could shake my body around and feel good about being female, and it was liberating. I wasn't self-conscious about it.

So when I wrote "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" I reflected back on how sad it was that it had taken me so long to embrace my curves, and reject the sexism and embrace, for the first time, a confidence in being female. That's why it was such a statement — not just "I Feel Like a Woman," but "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and I love it and I'm enjoying it and I'm wearing it well.

What do you think about the attacks that the drag community is currently facing?

I find it sad that there's so much room and time to criticize each other and to judge each other for our personal decisions and choices. The only place I could feel safe wearing anything form-fitting was in a gay club. How can that be right? So I'm a bit sentimental about how it feels to not be accepted and to be objectified or judged, or not being able to be yourself and who you truly are. Of course you have to be who you truly are. That goes without saying.

Right now, there's so much debate about who country music speaks for, who's represented in the genre. What do you think of that discussion?

I don't know whether it's more sensitive than it's ever been in my lifetime, but it's certainly a very sensitive time for everyone. As a race, as a human race, we're all being put through so many stresses. I know with my family, we talk about things, we get confused, sometimes we have to talk things through and really try to understand. So I'm not surprised that there's a lot of divide on many levels.

But I think in the end that if you put love first — if you really, really do — and you put inclusion first, you will find the right answer. I have a bleeding heart; I have a hard time understanding hate. We need each other. So it makes me sad that we have all of this conflict, but we have to just appeal to our humanity, our love and the goodness in ourselves.