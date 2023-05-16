Shakira’s Sons Sasha and Milan Accompany Singer in Sweet Music Video: Watch

Shakira's sons are following in the singer's footsteps.

In a new music video released Monday for her song "Acróstico," Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10 — whom she shares with ex Gerard Piqué — joined Shakira at the piano to both sing and play alongside their mother.

Shakira shared a clip of the video on Instagram, writing in the caption (translated from Spanish), "This year Milan has written songs that made me cry with emotion, and Sasha has spent hours at the piano, discovering his voice."

She added, "They have both been by my side in the studio and upon hearing this song dedicated to them they have asked me to take part. They have felt and interpreted it by themselves and for themselves, with the passion and feeling of those who carry music inside. Milan and Sasha, it's so nice to see how they spread their wings to start realizing their dreams! There is nothing that makes me feel more fulfilled than being your mother."

In the video, the trio appear to be surrounded by moving boxes — a possible nod to their move out of Barcelona.

Last month, Shakira, who reportedly relocated to Miami, said farewell to Spain in an emotional Instagram post.

"I settled in Barcelona to give my sons stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world besides family, friends and the sea. Today we started a new chapter in the search for happiness," she wrote, as translated from Spanish to English.

Piqué and the Colombian singer-songwriter, who began dating in 2011, announced their split in June 2022.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said in a joint statement. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."