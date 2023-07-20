Columbian pop star Shakira is now facing a second tax probe in Spain.
A Spanish judge in Esplugues de Llobregat, a town near Barcelona, has agreed with prosecutors to investigate two cases of alleged fraud in Shakira's payment of income and wealth taxes in 2018, Reuters reports. It's unclear how much money is in question.
The "Hips Don't Lie" singer is already expected to stand trial in late 2023 in another tax fraud case in Spain for over 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in back taxes between 2012 and 2014. The prosecutor in that case is seeking an up to eight-year prison term, according to Reuters.
The singer-songwriter, whose legal name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, alleges she even didn't know about these new charges until they had been made public.
Shakira's legal team claimed she has yet to receive formal notification of the second probe, according to the Associated Press.
Her public relations firm, Llorente y Cuenca, told Reuters in a statement, "The singer's legal team will not make any comment until the notification reaches her through the formal and legally established channels."
They also maintained her innocence. "As she has already stated on numerous occasions, Shakira asserts that she has always acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts. She is now focused on her artistic life in Miami and is calm and confident that her tax affairs will be resolved favourably."
