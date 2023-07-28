Shakira Celebrates New Record with Top 3 Songs on Billboard’s Latin Chart - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Shakira Celebrates New Record with Top 3 Songs on Billboard’s Latin Chart

The 'TQG,' 'Acróstico' and 'Copa Vacía' singer is the first artist to hold this record in the Latin Pop Airplay chart's nearly 30-year history

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Shakira attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Shakira has once again made history.

According to an announcement from Billboard on Thursday, the Colombian singer is the first artist to occupy the Top 3 three spots on the Latin Pop Airplay chart in a single week.

Per the outlet, Shakira has three hits atop the charts right now: "TQG" with Karol G at No. 1 (for the 10th week in a row), "Acróstico" at No. 2 and her latest single "Copa Vacía" with Manuel Turizo at No. 3.

Shakira celebrated the massive achievement on her Instagram Story, writing, "Speaking of making history. What would my story be without you? You make my history!!"

This triple chart score has never been achieved in the Latin chart's nearly 30-year history. Data is pulled from more than 150 Latin-formatted U.S. radio stations to create the rankings.

Although "TQG" dipped to 8.6 million audience impressions, Billboard noted, the song still holds the second-highest number of impressions of the year thus far. It is second only to another Shakira hit, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," which dominated charts for 12 weeks earlier this year and still sits at No. 7.

While "TQG" is off Karol G's Mañana Será Bonito album, "Acróstico" and "Copa Vacía" are expected to be featured on Shakira's upcoming 12th studio album.

