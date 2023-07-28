Shakira Celebrates New Record with Top 3 Songs on Billboard’s Latin Chart

Shakira has once again made history.
According to an announcement from Billboard on Thursday, the Colombian singer is the first artist to occupy the Top 3 three spots on the Latin Pop Airplay chart in a single week.
Per the outlet, Shakira has three hits atop the charts right now: "TQG" with Karol G at No. 1 (for the 10th week in a row), "Acróstico" at No. 2 and her latest single "Copa Vacía" with Manuel Turizo at No. 3.
Shakira celebrated the massive achievement on her Instagram Story, writing, "Speaking of making history. What would my story be without you? You make my history!!"
- The Internet Tries to Piece Together a Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Romance
- Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Are ‘Getting to Know’ Each Other, But It’s Not ‘Serious’: Source (Exclusive)
- Shakira Facing Second Tax Probe in Spain, Singer’s Legal Team Says She’s ‘Calm and Confident’ It Will Be Resolved
- Karol G Drew a Record-Breaking 15,000 Fans to ‘Today.’ Learn More About the Colombian Hitmaker
- New BTS Book ‘Beyond the Story’ Tops Charts in Hours
This triple chart score has never been achieved in the Latin chart's nearly 30-year history. Data is pulled from more than 150 Latin-formatted U.S. radio stations to create the rankings.
Although "TQG" dipped to 8.6 million audience impressions, Billboard noted, the song still holds the second-highest number of impressions of the year thus far. It is second only to another Shakira hit, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," which dominated charts for 12 weeks earlier this year and still sits at No. 7.
While "TQG" is off Karol G's Mañana Será Bonito album, "Acróstico" and "Copa Vacía" are expected to be featured on Shakira's upcoming 12th studio album.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment