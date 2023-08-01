Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million to Help Support Entertainment Community - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million to Help Support Entertainment Community

MacFarlane's donation comes a week after fellow actor Dwayne Johnson made an undisclosed seven-figure donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Seth MacFarlane attends FYC Special Screening Of “Fox’s “The Orville” at Pickford Center for Motion Picture Study on April 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Seth Macfarlane is giving back to his community.

On Tuesday, the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) announced that the Family Guy creator donated $1 million to the Fund, which has provided more than $2.7 million to more than 1,500 people affected by the current work stoppages due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

"The Entertainment Community Fund is overcome with gratitude to the prominent leaders in our community who have donated in support of film and television workers in need," Entertainment Community Fund Chair Annette Bening said in a press release obtained by The Messenger. "Each day, the calls for help increase; these gifts will immediately assist so many in our industry who are still struggling to recover after the pandemic. We also hope that these impactful gifts will inspire others, if they can, to donate to support our crucial work."

Given the heightened rate of requests for emergency financial assistance, the Fund is distributing about $400,000-$500,000 per week (compared to an average of $75,000 per week in the first half of 2023), according to the release. Since May, the Fund has raised more than $6.3 million from more than 7,500 donors.

Read More

"The donations are helping film and television workers in need with emergency financial assistance to cover basic living expenses (rent, groceries, health insurance, medical bills, etc.), mental health support and more," the release noted.

Two months after the Writers Guild of America took to the picket lines to demand improvements to their collective contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), SAG-AFTRA officially announced its decision to go on strike on July 12.

In a press conference held at SAG-AFTRA Plaza, the union's Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland revealed that the National Board "unanimously" voted to go on strike.

MacFarlane's donation comes a week after fellow actor Dwayne Johnson made an undisclosed seven-figure donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.