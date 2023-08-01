Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million to Help Support Entertainment Community

Seth Macfarlane is giving back to his community.

On Tuesday, the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) announced that the Family Guy creator donated $1 million to the Fund, which has provided more than $2.7 million to more than 1,500 people affected by the current work stoppages due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

"The Entertainment Community Fund is overcome with gratitude to the prominent leaders in our community who have donated in support of film and television workers in need," Entertainment Community Fund Chair Annette Bening said in a press release obtained by The Messenger. "Each day, the calls for help increase; these gifts will immediately assist so many in our industry who are still struggling to recover after the pandemic. We also hope that these impactful gifts will inspire others, if they can, to donate to support our crucial work."

Given the heightened rate of requests for emergency financial assistance, the Fund is distributing about $400,000-$500,000 per week (compared to an average of $75,000 per week in the first half of 2023), according to the release. Since May, the Fund has raised more than $6.3 million from more than 7,500 donors.

"The donations are helping film and television workers in need with emergency financial assistance to cover basic living expenses (rent, groceries, health insurance, medical bills, etc.), mental health support and more," the release noted.

Two months after the Writers Guild of America took to the picket lines to demand improvements to their collective contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), SAG-AFTRA officially announced its decision to go on strike on July 12.

In a press conference held at SAG-AFTRA Plaza, the union's Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland revealed that the National Board "unanimously" voted to go on strike.

MacFarlane's donation comes a week after fellow actor Dwayne Johnson made an undisclosed seven-figure donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.