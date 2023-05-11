The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Sesame Street’ Debuts First Filipino-American Muppet, TJ

    'Sesame Street' debuted its first Filipino-American Muppet, TJ, during an episode with Kal Penn

    Published |Updated
    Christina Dugan Ramirez
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Sesame Street/Youtube

    Sesame Street has introduced its first Filipino-American Muppet.

    During Sunday's episode of the PBS children's show—which focused on expressing confidence—the new character, named TJ, was featured alongside Ji-Young, the show's first Asian-American Muppet, and actor Kal Penn.

    "Confidence is when you believe in yourself and your abilities, or in the abilities of others," Penn shared during his appearance.

    Sesame Street: Showing Confidence with Kal Penn
    Sesame Street: Showing Confidence with Kal Penn Credit: Sesame Street/Youtube
    Read More

    "Do you always have confidence," TJ asked Penn, who responded with, "Not always. When I'm unsure of myself I know that I have people who support me and believe in me."

    Penn then asked TJ how he shows his confidence.

    "I’m learning Tagalog," TJ answered. "It's a language my Filipino family speaks. And I have confidence because I can always ask my lola (the Tagalog word for grandmother) for help when I don't know a word."

    On May 7, Rosemary Espina Palacios, Sesame Workshop’s director of talent outreach, inclusion, and content development—who is also of Filipino descent—welcomed the character with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

    "Welcome to Sesame Street, TJ!," Palacios wrote alongside a photo of TJ, Penn, and Ji-Young. "I'm so proud to help bring some Filipino representation to the neighborhood, and just in time for AAPI Heritage Month to show the range in our diaspora. His first segment with @kalpenn and Ji-Young is all about confidence, something I personally feel can help unravel the model minority stereotype."

    You can see TJ and the rest of the Sesame Street stars on PBS and HBO Max.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.