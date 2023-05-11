‘Sesame Street’ Debuts First Filipino-American Muppet, TJ

Sesame Street has introduced its first Filipino-American Muppet.

During Sunday's episode of the PBS children's show—which focused on expressing confidence—the new character, named TJ, was featured alongside Ji-Young, the show's first Asian-American Muppet, and actor Kal Penn.

"Confidence is when you believe in yourself and your abilities, or in the abilities of others," Penn shared during his appearance.

Sesame Street: Showing Confidence with Kal Penn Credit: Sesame Street/Youtube

"Do you always have confidence," TJ asked Penn, who responded with, "Not always. When I'm unsure of myself I know that I have people who support me and believe in me."

Penn then asked TJ how he shows his confidence.

"I’m learning Tagalog," TJ answered. "It's a language my Filipino family speaks. And I have confidence because I can always ask my lola (the Tagalog word for grandmother) for help when I don't know a word."

On May 7, Rosemary Espina Palacios, Sesame Workshop’s director of talent outreach, inclusion, and content development—who is also of Filipino descent—welcomed the character with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"Welcome to Sesame Street, TJ!," Palacios wrote alongside a photo of TJ, Penn, and Ji-Young. "I'm so proud to help bring some Filipino representation to the neighborhood, and just in time for AAPI Heritage Month to show the range in our diaspora. His first segment with @kalpenn and Ji-Young is all about confidence, something I personally feel can help unravel the model minority stereotype."

You can see TJ and the rest of the Sesame Street stars on PBS and HBO Max.