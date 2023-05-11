‘Sesame Street’ Debuts First Filipino-American Muppet, TJ

Sesame Street has introduced its first Filipino-American Muppet.
During Sunday's episode of the PBS children's show—which focused on expressing confidence—the new character, named TJ, was featured alongside Ji-Young, the show's first Asian-American Muppet, and actor Kal Penn.
"Confidence is when you believe in yourself and your abilities, or in the abilities of others," Penn shared during his appearance.
"Do you always have confidence," TJ asked Penn, who responded with, "Not always. When I'm unsure of myself I know that I have people who support me and believe in me."
Penn then asked TJ how he shows his confidence.
"I’m learning Tagalog," TJ answered. "It's a language my Filipino family speaks. And I have confidence because I can always ask my lola (the Tagalog word for grandmother) for help when I don't know a word."
On May 7, Rosemary Espina Palacios, Sesame Workshop’s director of talent outreach, inclusion, and content development—who is also of Filipino descent—welcomed the character with a heartfelt post on Instagram.
"Welcome to Sesame Street, TJ!," Palacios wrote alongside a photo of TJ, Penn, and Ji-Young. "I'm so proud to help bring some Filipino representation to the neighborhood, and just in time for AAPI Heritage Month to show the range in our diaspora. His first segment with @kalpenn and Ji-Young is all about confidence, something I personally feel can help unravel the model minority stereotype."
You can see TJ and the rest of the Sesame Street stars on PBS and HBO Max.
