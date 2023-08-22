Serena Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Alexis Ohanian: ‘Beautiful Angel’ - The Messenger
Serena Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Alexis Ohanian: ‘Beautiful Angel’

The tennis legend and the Reddit co-founder are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia

Charmaine Patterson
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2023 Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Serena Williams' team has officially gotten bigger. She publicly celebrated the birth of baby No. 2 with husband Alexis Ohanian on Tuesday.

"Welcome my beautiful angel," the tennis legend captioned a sweet TikTok video. In the clip, the athlete sits next to the Reddit co-founder on a bench as their 5-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, joins them. Williams then gives a "please hold" gesture and walks away before returning with a newborn baby.

Williams and Ohanian then share a kiss before cuddling with Olympia, showing that their family of four is now complete while posing with their new bundle of joy.

"Adira River Ohanian," the proud parents later announced on Instagram.

Williams revealed her pregnancy and debuted her baby bump via Instagram on May 1. The news came just before she and Ohanian walked the red carpet at the Met Gala.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams captioned the post.

In the comments section, she received support from friends like Michael B. Jordan, who wrote, "AAAAYYYEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!" and La La Anthony, who added, "I love you!!!!!" Actress Naturi Naughton also commented, "Aww congratulations" while The Real alum Loni Love wrote, "Congratulations my dear!!!!"

Williams previously opened up about expanding her family after retiring from tennis. 

The Olympian said in a TIME cover story published in August 2022 that wanting to have another baby was a factor in her decision to leave the sport.

"I can't imagine my life without my sisters," said the athlete. "When I look at Olympia, I'm really not performing at my peak, by not trying harder to give her that sibling. Coming from a big family, and coming from five, there's nothing better."

As for being a mom, Williams added, "I think I'm good at it. But I want to explore if I can be great at it."

