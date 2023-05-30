Serena Williams’ Daughter Has Adorable Reaction to Getting New ‘Little Mermaid’ Doll

Now that Halle Bailey's Ariel is officially a part of our world, a new generation of Disney fans are falling in love with The Little Mermaid.

Case in point: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the 5-year-old daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. She just received a doll inspired by the live-action movie and her reaction was pure joy, screams and a brief moment of fainting.

A video of Olympia getting her gift was posted to her official Instagram page, which featured the little one yelping in delight when she saw what was beneath the wrapping. "I never had a mermaid doll before," she declared while wearing an Encanto dress.

Limited-edition Ariel dolls were released ahead of the film's premiere on May 26, with only 5,200 produced. Retailing at $149.99, the Disney collectable clocks in at 17 in. tall, and comes with her very own dinglehopper and spyglass.

Olympia's reaction is one of the many sweet, powerful moments that have hit the Internet in response to Bailey's performance as Ariel. When the film's trailer was released last year, the actress took to Twitter to share video clips of young Black girls excitedly seeing themselves represented on-screen. "I'm truly in awe," Bailey wrote. "This means the world to me."

After the film's release, Bailey opened up to Entertainment Tonight about just how meaningful that kind of response has been.

"It's been such a beautiful moment for me to be able to see the reactions of the babies — it makes me just emotionally overwhelmed honestly and I cry as soon as I watch them," Bailey shared. "I think of the little girl that's still in me, honestly, and it heals that girl inside of me to watch them feel like they have representation and someone to look to, to know that they deserve to be in those places, too."

The Little Mermaid is out in theaters now.