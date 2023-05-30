The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Serena Williams’ Daughter Has Adorable Reaction to Getting New ‘Little Mermaid’ Doll

    "I never had a mermaid doll before," Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian said about her Ariel toy

    Published |Updated
    Thea Glassman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Olympia Ohanian/Instagram

    Now that Halle Bailey's Ariel is officially a part of our world, a new generation of Disney fans are falling in love with The Little Mermaid.

    Case in point: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the 5-year-old daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. She just received a doll inspired by the live-action movie and her reaction was pure joy, screams and a brief moment of fainting.

    A video of Olympia getting her gift was posted to her official Instagram page, which featured the little one yelping in delight when she saw what was beneath the wrapping. "I never had a mermaid doll before," she declared while wearing an Encanto dress.

    Limited-edition Ariel dolls were released ahead of the film's premiere on May 26, with only 5,200 produced. Retailing at $149.99, the Disney collectable clocks in at 17 in. tall, and comes with her very own dinglehopper and spyglass.

    Read More

    Olympia's reaction is one of the many sweet, powerful moments that have hit the Internet in response to Bailey's performance as Ariel. When the film's trailer was released last year, the actress took to Twitter to share video clips of young Black girls excitedly seeing themselves represented on-screen. "I'm truly in awe," Bailey wrote. "This means the world to me."

    After the film's release, Bailey opened up to Entertainment Tonight about just how meaningful that kind of response has been.

    "It's been such a beautiful moment for me to be able to see the reactions of the babies — it makes me just emotionally overwhelmed honestly and I cry as soon as I watch them," Bailey shared. "I think of the little girl that's still in me, honestly, and it heals that girl inside of me to watch them feel like they have representation and someone to look to, to know that they deserve to be in those places, too."

    The Little Mermaid is out in theaters now.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.