Pregnant Serena Williams Jokes ‘Things Are Not Always How They Appear’ in Baby Bump Photo

Serena Williams is performing a little illusionary magic in front of the camera.

The tennis star, who recently announced she is pregnant with her second child, posted a photo to Instagram Monday while on vacation in Italy. In the shot, she faces the camera, looking svelte in a black full-length gown.

However, per her caption: "Things are not always how they appear."

In a second picture, she turns to the side — a pose that fully shows off her growing baby bump.

"I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back," she joked.

Williams is already mom to 5-year-old daughter Olympia, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Williams performed a similar photographic stunt upon her initial pregnancy announcement earlier this month, posting a straight-on shot of herself dressed in formalwear to Instagram which disguised her midsection. Upon scrolling through her photo carousel, however, different poses and angles made her bump clearly visible.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," the caption sneakily read.