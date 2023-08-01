Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Reveal the Sex of Second Baby With Party on YouTube and Drones

Serena Williams is having another girl!

The tennis star and her husband Alexis Ohanian held a “baby shower-slash-gender reveal” party on Monday. They shared highlights of the festivities on YouTube – and revealed the sex of their baby in the sky with drones.

Williams, 41, and Ohanian, 40, already have one daughter -- 5-year-old Olympia.

Serena went into the celebration on “team pink,” as she explained, wearing a pink and white skirt that revealed her baby bump.

“I’m a little nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy,” she said in the video before the big reveal.

Ohanian, who wore a black X-Men tank top, played up the drama by ordering a neutral yellow cake rather than a blue cake for a boy or pink cake for a girl.

“I'm doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jellybean," he said on camera, referencing the pet name they have for their baby. "She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll. We'll see. I don't know if she's going to be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, ‘This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.’ But we'll see. There's a reveal after the reveal.”

When Williams cut the cake and saw that it was yellow, she put a slice on a plate and playfully smashed it into her husband’s face.

Then Ohanian explained how the reveal would go down – or up. “We are actually going to reveal Jellybean’s sex. The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights,” he explained. Special guest DJ Mike Wise provided some tunes as Ohanian told guests to look up at the sky where drones spelled out the word “Girl!”