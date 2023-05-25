Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Colin Farrell and More Show Support at WGA Strike in New York City

The Writers' Guild of America is getting some very powerful picket line support.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was flanked by Colin Farrell, Mariska Hargitay, Paula Pell and Rachel Dratch while speaking to hundreds of striking writers and industry professionals outside the Times Square Paramount Building on Thursday, urging them to stay in the fight.

"Writers are not only essential to New York's economy, supporting thousands of jobs through their creativity and talent, but they are part of the heart and soul of our great state," Gillibrand said. "They deserve to be valued and to be paid fairly for their hard work."

The WGA began their strike May 2 in an ongoing labor dispute centered largely on residuals from streaming media.

"We are sending a message to the studios and executives: come to the table and negotiate with WGA in good faith," the senator continued. "By creating an industry that is fair for everyone we will create more jobs, more opportunity, more innovation and more creativity for employers and writers alike. Let's get a deal!"

Farrell was on site with a picket sign in hand and told The Messenger, "It's unfair what's going on. The business is changing. Maybe I'll go back to drama school. It's not like I was performing my own monologues."

The Banshees of Inisherin star added, "It's a testament to the arrogance of those at the top that these people are now out of work because they are doing the right thing."

Girls5eva star and former Saturday Night Live writer Pell also spoke for the large crowd.

"I know that creative people struggle with their own value," she remarked. "This may be a shocker, but writers tend to skew towards low self-esteem. Apparently guys who run the studios do not. They think they can just sit back and psych us out and re-run the same three seasons of Naked in Alaska with Diarrhea."

Pell went on to call studio CEOs "liars" and "very cocky" in their attempt to convince writers that "they do not have the money to pay us what is rightfully ours."