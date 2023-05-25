The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Colin Farrell and More Show Support at WGA Strike in New York City

    Mariska Hargitay, Paula Pell and Rachel Dratch joined more than 200 striking writers outside the Times Square Paramount Building on Thursday.

    Published |Updated
    Daniel Trainor and Elizabeth Rosner
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The Writers' Guild of America is getting some very powerful picket line support.

    New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was flanked by Colin Farrell, Mariska Hargitay, Paula Pell and Rachel Dratch while speaking to hundreds of striking writers and industry professionals outside the Times Square Paramount Building on Thursday, urging them to stay in the fight.

    "Writers are not only essential to New York's economy, supporting thousands of jobs through their creativity and talent, but they are part of the heart and soul of our great state," Gillibrand said. "They deserve to be valued and to be paid fairly for their hard work."

    The WGA began their strike May 2 in an ongoing labor dispute centered largely on residuals from streaming media.

    Read More

    "We are sending a message to the studios and executives: come to the table and negotiate with WGA in good faith," the senator continued. "By creating an industry that is fair for everyone we will create more jobs, more opportunity, more innovation and more creativity for employers and writers alike. Let's get a deal!"

    Farrell was on site with a picket sign in hand and told The Messenger, "It's unfair what's going on. The business is changing. Maybe I'll go back to drama school. It's not like I was performing my own monologues."

    The Banshees of Inisherin star added, "It's a testament to the arrogance of those at the top that these people are now out of work because they are doing the right thing."

    Girls5eva star and former Saturday Night Live writer Pell also spoke for the large crowd.

    "I know that creative people struggle with their own value," she remarked. "This may be a shocker, but writers tend to skew towards low self-esteem. Apparently guys who run the studios do not. They think they can just sit back and psych us out and re-run the same three seasons of Naked in Alaska with Diarrhea."

    Pell went on to call studio CEOs "liars" and "very cocky" in their attempt to convince writers that "they do not have the money to pay us what is rightfully ours."

    Colin Farrell, Kirsten Gillibrand
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 25: Colin Farrell is seen on May 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) speaks as Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) listens during a news conference on the Family and Medical Leave Act at the U.S. Capitol on February 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. Congressional Democrats held a news conference to discuss a legislative package to establish paid leave and expand and modernize the Family and Medical Leave Act, ahead of its 30th anniversary. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.