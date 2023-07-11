Gio Helou is going to be a father.

The Selling the OC star and his wife Tiffany Helou announced they are expecting a baby boy in just two months.

"Secret's finally out!" the couple shared on Instagram Tuesday. "Baby boy Helou due end of September. It wasn't the easiest road (still isn't) to get here, but God answered our prayers and we can't wait to meet our baby boy in a few short months."

Soon after sharing the big news, the pair received well wishes from their extended Netflix family.

"Can't wait to meet baby boy! Congrats to you both," Brandi Marshall wrote in the comments section. Amanza Smith added, "Yes!!! This is so exciting! Congratulations you two!"

Gio and Tiffany have previously discussed their hopes of being parents. But in a new interview with People, the Newport Beach, Calif., couple said the process didn't happen overnight.

'Selling the OC' star Gio Helou and wife Tiffany enjoy a date night in West Hollywood, Calif. Gio Helou/Instagram

After months of doctor's appointments and seeing a fertility specialist, the pair decided to press the pause button and travel to Hawaii. A month later, everything changed when Tiffany delivered some surprising news.

"I took a pregnancy test on a whim, fully expecting it to be negative like the countless others had, and was shocked in the best way," she told the publication in an interview published Tuesday. "I'm terrible at keeping secrets, but somehow I managed to wait a few days to tell Gio because I wanted it to be really special. I took him to a spot near where we got married in Laguna Beach to share the news. I think he nearly fell out of his chair."

Now, Gio can't wait to see his wife begin a new chapter as a mom.

"She has the biggest heart," he said. "I know she's going to be the most amazing mom."

Selling The OC viewers can watch the couple's journey to parenthood when Season 2 airs later this year. Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.