‘Selling the OC’ Star Alex Hall Teases a ‘Few Surprises’ With Co-Star Tyler Stanaland

Alex Hall has nothing to hide when it comes to her real estate and real friendships.

After Selling the OC debuted on Netflix in August, the real estate agent and her co-star Tyler Stanaland found themselves to be the talk of The Oppenheim Group, thanks to their chemistry and signature "noseys."

The chatter continued out of the office when Stanaland and his wife Brittany Snow announced their breakup in September after two years of marriage.

Now, with Season 2 of Selling the OC wrapped and complete, Hall is setting the record straight on where she stands with the newly single Stanaland.

"Our friendship is tried and true, and is what it is and we have displayed that," she exclusively told The Messenger. "We haven't tried to hide that for season 2 — and coming up in season 3, I think the audience will see more into our friendship, if you will. And there's going to probably be a few surprises."

In fact, plenty of twists and turns await viewers when the brand-new season is ready to go.

Alex Hall is set to appear in Seasons 2 and 3 of 'Selling the OC' (Credit: Netflix)

"There are a lot of friendships that have formed that I never would have expected," Hall teased. "And there are friendships that have broken that I never would have expected."

"All I can say is that I never would have expected it to be where it's at today," she added. "Things just really took a turn. And I'm not sure how, or when or even why. But there is a very, very strong divide in the office now, which is unfortunate."

While Hall didn't reveal any names regarding the surprise turns, one agent who's not on her side is Kayla Cardona. After not seeing eye-to-eye with the agent throughout season one, Hall says things haven't exactly changed for the better.

"I'm trying to stay very far away from her at this point, as far away as I can with still being able to be in the office and film together," Hall explained. "We're not on the same page."

Alex Hall creates her salted caramel martini with Keurig. (Credit: Keurig)

Despite the apparent drama, Hall insists there is much more to her life than real estate and reality TV. When she's not grabbing listings and earning her commission, the single mom savors quality time with her two kids.

And when she finds herself at the end of the day and ready to wind down, Hall counts on a special beverage.

This month, she teamed up with Keurig to develop a new recipe, the salted caramel martini, described as how she "celebrates another successful day in the OC."

"I kind of live off of caffeine all throughout the day," she said, of the cocktail. "I'm like my own little barista so it's fun."