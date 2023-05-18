The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Selling the OC’ Star Alex Hall Teases a ‘Few Surprises’ With Co-Star Tyler Stanaland

    The Netflix reality star says twists and turns have broken at the Oppenheim Group that she never saw coming.

    Published |Updated
    Lanae Brody and Mike Vulpo
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Terence Patrick/Netflix

    Alex Hall has nothing to hide when it comes to her real estate and real friendships. 

    After Selling the OC debuted on Netflix in August, the real estate agent and her co-star Tyler Stanaland found themselves to be the talk of The Oppenheim Group, thanks to their chemistry and signature "noseys." 

    The chatter continued out of the office when Stanaland and his wife Brittany Snow announced their breakup in September after two years of marriage.

    Now, with Season 2 of Selling the OC wrapped and complete, Hall is setting the record straight on where she stands with the newly single Stanaland. 

    Read More

    "Our friendship is tried and true, and is what it is and we have displayed that," she exclusively told The Messenger. "We haven't tried to hide that for season 2 — and coming up in season 3, I think the audience will see more into our friendship, if you will. And there's going to probably be a few surprises."

    In fact, plenty of twists and turns await viewers when the brand-new season is ready to go.

    Alex Hall is set to appear in Seasons 2 and 3 of 'Selling the OC' (Credit: Netflix)

    "There are a lot of friendships that have formed that I never would have expected," Hall teased. "And there are friendships that have broken that I never would have expected."

    "All I can say is that I never would have expected it to be where it's at today," she added. "Things just really took a turn. And I'm not sure how, or when or even why. But there is a very, very strong divide in the office now, which is unfortunate."

    While Hall didn't reveal any names regarding the surprise turns, one agent who's not on her side is Kayla Cardona. After not seeing eye-to-eye with the agent throughout season one, Hall says things haven't exactly changed for the better. 

    "I'm trying to stay very far away from her at this point, as far away as I can with still being able to be in the office and film together," Hall explained. "We're not on the same page."

    Alex Hall Selling Sunset
    Alex Hall creates her salted caramel martini with Keurig. (Credit: Keurig)

    Despite the apparent drama, Hall insists there is much more to her life than real estate and reality TV. When she's not grabbing listings and earning her commission, the single mom savors quality time with her two kids. 

    And when she finds herself at the end of the day and ready to wind down, Hall counts on a special beverage.

    This month, she teamed up with Keurig to develop a new recipe, the salted caramel martini, described as how she "celebrates another successful day in the OC."

    "I kind of live off of caffeine all throughout the day," she said, of the cocktail. "I'm like my own little barista so it's fun." 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.