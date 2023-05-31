The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk Split

    The former couple issued a joint statement via Instagram announcing their breakup on Wednesday

    Olivia Jakiel
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    Jason Oppenheim and ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk have called it quits after less than a year of dating. 

    The former couple announced their breakup in a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, revealing what led to their split. 

    "While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," the model and the Oppenheim Real Estate Group founder wrote over a photo of themselves on a boat looking out at the sunset. "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

    The former pair was first linked last July after they were spotted getting cozy and packing on the PDA in Greece. Oppenheim and Nurk later made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Netflix's Day Shift the following month. 

    Read More

    Prior to his relationship with Nurk — who made her Selling Sunset debut in Season 6 earlier this month — the real estate mogul dated co-star Chrishell Stause. The exes went public with their romance in July 2021 and made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the premiere of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings in Los Angeles that next month. 

    After a whirlwind five-month romance, the former couple confirmed they went their separate ways in statements posted to their respective Instagram pages.

    "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life," Oppenheim wrote in part. "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

    He later noted in a deleted Selling Sunset scene: ​​"I just felt like this is not the time in my life when I want to have a family. I feel like I f—ked it up, I feel also guilt we were happy and f—ked something up that was really good, and she's in pain and I caused that."

    Stause has since moved on with Australian musician G Flip, whom she wed earlier this month.

