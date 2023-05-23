‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Says She’s ‘Cancer Free’ After Biopsy

Amanza Smith is in the clear.

After opening up about a cancer scare during season 6 of Netflix's Selling Sunset, the reality star gave a positive update on Instagram.

"Thank you to everyone for your concerns and well wishes towards my health," Smith posted Monday. "I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I've been in forever. The results of my biopsy were benign!"

Smith, 46, further detailed how cancer has already touched her life personally, including a tragic loss during the sixth season.

"I have lost many loved ones to cancer," Smith continued. "The most recent one was my adoptive father and you all see that in season 6. Maybe I didn't say how he passed, but that was how and it is a very sensitive subject."

The Oppenheim Group agent used the occasion to extend an olive branch to Selling Sunset castmate Chrishell Stause, who Smith has been on shaky ground with.

"I know that it is very public that Chrishell and I have our own little feud right now," she wrote. "However, I also know that she too, has suffered a great deal of pain by losing loved ones from this terrible awful disease. It affects everyone involved in a very heartbreaking way."

Stause lost her father to lung cancer in April 2019 before losing her mother to the same disease in July 2020.

On Smith's Instagram post, her Selling Sunset co-star Nicole Young commented, "Beautiful inside and out! And one amazing mother! Love you to the moon and back."

Fellow cast mates Chelsea Lazkani and Heather Rae El Moussa also left heart emojis for Smith, who's mom to daughter Noah and son Braker.

In the fourth episode of Selling Sunset's latest season, Smith told co-star Mary Bonnet about having a scan on her uterus, saying, "There's a wide array of things that it could be, and then the one thing that we pray and hope that it's not."

All six seasons of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix.