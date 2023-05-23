‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Says She’s ‘Cancer Free’ After Biopsy

Amanza Smith is in the clear.
After opening up about a cancer scare during season 6 of Netflix's Selling Sunset, the reality star gave a positive update on Instagram.
"Thank you to everyone for your concerns and well wishes towards my health," Smith posted Monday. "I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I've been in forever. The results of my biopsy were benign!"
Smith, 46, further detailed how cancer has already touched her life personally, including a tragic loss during the sixth season.
- What Happened to Former ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn’s Crypto Brokerage, RealOpen?
- Bre Tiesi, Who Shares Son With Nick Cannon, Refutes Claim He’s Her ‘Sugar Daddy’
- Christine Quinn Says She and Chrishell Stause Are ‘Not on Bad Terms’
- Heather Rae El Moussa Denies Being ‘Snotty’ on ‘Selling Sunset’
- Wanda Sykes Says Will Smith Called Her After 2022 Oscars Incident
"I have lost many loved ones to cancer," Smith continued. "The most recent one was my adoptive father and you all see that in season 6. Maybe I didn't say how he passed, but that was how and it is a very sensitive subject."
The Oppenheim Group agent used the occasion to extend an olive branch to Selling Sunset castmate Chrishell Stause, who Smith has been on shaky ground with.
"I know that it is very public that Chrishell and I have our own little feud right now," she wrote. "However, I also know that she too, has suffered a great deal of pain by losing loved ones from this terrible awful disease. It affects everyone involved in a very heartbreaking way."
Stause lost her father to lung cancer in April 2019 before losing her mother to the same disease in July 2020.
On Smith's Instagram post, her Selling Sunset co-star Nicole Young commented, "Beautiful inside and out! And one amazing mother! Love you to the moon and back."
Fellow cast mates Chelsea Lazkani and Heather Rae El Moussa also left heart emojis for Smith, who's mom to daughter Noah and son Braker.
In the fourth episode of Selling Sunset's latest season, Smith told co-star Mary Bonnet about having a scan on her uterus, saying, "There's a wide array of things that it could be, and then the one thing that we pray and hope that it's not."
All six seasons of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- LeBron James Celebrates Son Bronny’s Graduation From High SchoolEntertainment
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in NashvilleEntertainment
- Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Stage for Surprise Performance of ‘My Power’Entertainment
- 15 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes ScoreEntertainment
- The ‘Succession’ Running Jokes We’ll Miss the MostEntertainment
- Cannes Film Festival Featured Emotional Idols—and the Controversial ‘Idol’Entertainment
- Everything You Need to Remember About ‘Manifest’ Before Season 4 Part 2Entertainment
- ‘QAnon Shaman’ Still ‘Loves’ Trump, Lives ‘Without Regret,’ He Says in Interview after Prison ReleaseNews
- Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Shoved Ex Lenny Amid Divorce, Per Court DocumentsEntertainment
- Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Hair Cost Over $150,000, Says Movie’s Hair DesignerEntertainment
- ‘MDLNY’s Ryan Serhant Purchases Rare, Custom Range Rover Worth Over $150K (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Gabby Windey Clarifies Rumored Romance With Vinny Guadagnino: ‘We Never Even Made Out’Entertainment