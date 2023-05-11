‘Selling Sunset’ Alum Maya Vander Welcomes ‘Rainbow Baby’ Emma Reign

Maya Vander is a mom of three!

The Selling Sunset alumna has given birth to her third baby, a girl, with husband Dave Miller. Vander announced the arrival in an emotional Instagram post of her holding her newborn in a hospital bed, with Miller proudly standing by on Thursday.

"Welcome to the world Emma Reign! My rainbow baby!" the former Netflix star captioned the post. "This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth few days ago and words cannot express my sense of relief and happiness!"

She continued, "Thank you so much @femcareobgyn and Dr. Senemar. Thank you to the amazing nurses at Baptist hospital. I will forever be grateful and yes I'm wearing a mask because of course I had the worse cold, but I made it to push a baby with full stuffy nose."

Maya Vander welcomes baby no. 3

Vander and Miller also share son Aiden, whom they welcomed in 2019, and daughter Elle, who was born in 2020.

Representatives for Vander did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

The news comes just days after she revealed her baby bump in an Instagram video.

"I kept the pregnancy very quiet until the end. I am feeling so much relief now that I delivered, and we are both safe," Vander told PEOPLE.

In December 2021, Vander shared that she experienced a stillbirth pregnancy at 38 weeks pregnant. She opened up about how the loss impacted her baby girl's arrival.

"I got induced at 37 weeks," she recalled to the outlet. "Given I had my stillbirth at 38, my doctor didn't want to take any chances, even monitoring me twice a week towards the end."

"I got induced and had a vaginal delivery, like all my children," added the new mom of three.

Vander went on to share a terrifying moment that happened while giving birth to Emma Reign.

"Her heartbeat dropped as I was pushing. It turned out that the cord was around the neck. It was scarier, given my recent loss. My husband was extremely worried, and I was focused on getting her out. My gyno, Dr. Senemar was amazing, as well as the nurses," she told PEOPLE.