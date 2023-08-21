Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, known worldwide simply as Selena, is a towering figure in Latin music. With tens of millions of albums sold, she's synonymous with the Tejano sound. And there's no telling how much more she could have accomplished if she hadn't been shot and killed at age 23.

Selena's death is back in the news after recent reports that her killer Yolanda Saldívar, who hopes to be released from prison in March 2025 when she becomes eligible for parole, has a bounty on her head. What actually happened to the singer, what was the immediate response and how does her memory still resonate?

The shocking crime: A star is murdered by the onetime president of her fan club

In 1991, Selena's father and manager, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., appointed Yolanda Saldívar, a former nurse, as the president of Selena's fan club. Three years later, Saldívar took over management of the singer's boutiques. But in 1995, Selena and her family fell out with Saldívar after discovering that she had embezzled more than $60,000 from the businesses.

On March 31, 1995, as relations with Selena and the family worsened, Selena met with Saldívar at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas. The two began arguing about business matters, and when Selena turned to flee, Saldívar shot her with a revolver she had purchased earlier that month. The bullet severed an artery. Selena ran toward the lobby, bleeding and screaming, "Help me! I've been shot!" While losing massive amounts of blood, the singer was able to identify her attacker as Saldívar. When paramedics arrived on the scene, the singer had no pulse, and she was pronounced dead at 1:05 p.m., shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Saldívar attempted to leave the scene, but a responding officer cornered her in the parking lot, and a nine-hour standoff ensued as Saldívar threatened to shoot herself. Eventually, she surrendered to police but claimed that the shooting was accidental.

The aftermath: The world mourns Selena

Selena's death triggered an enormous response from fans and throughout the media and entertainment communities. News first broke via radio station KEDA-FM in San Antonio, and spread to the national media, making front-page New York Times headlines for two days. A commemorative issue of People honoring the singer sold out two runs, becoming a collector's item and even leading to the launch of People en Español. EMI Latin shipped 500,000 copies of Selena's albums to stores in the wake of her death. Her funeral was held on April 3, 1995, with thousands of fans in attendance.

Selena's funeral on April 3, 1995. Photo: Barbara Laing/Getty Images Barbara Laing/Getty Images

In the words of one anchorwoman, Selena's death became the "most important news of the year for Latinos," according to journalist María Celeste Arrarás. Joe Nick Patoski, author of Selena biography Como la Flor, wrote that to "the five million Texans of Mexican descent, the death of Selena was Black Friday, a day of infamy even darker and more evil than the assassination of John F. Kennedy."

Meanwhile, concerts throughout Texas were canceled, and performers including Gloria Estefan, Celia Cruz and Julio Iglesias sent their condolences to the singer's family. Marc Anthony dedicated his next album to Selena, and George W. Bush, then the governor of Texas, declared April 12, 1995, the singer's birthday, as Selena Day.

Saldívar pleaded not guilty to murdering Selena, saying that the shooting was accidental and that she had intended to commit suicide. Her trial began in October 1995, and that same month, she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole in 30 years.

The legacy: Selena becomes immortal

Selena's presence in pop culture only grew in the years after her death, with murals surfacing in Mexico, Texas, California, Chicago and Miami, and a statue being unveiled in Corpus Christi. In 1997, Jennifer Lopez famously portrayed the singer in a biopic simply called Selena. In 2011, Selena appeared on a USPS postage stamp. In 2012, her widower, Chris Perez published a tribute book, To Selena, With Love, and three years later, Lopez paid tribute to her at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Also in 2015, the Quintanilla family founded Fiesta de la Flor, a festival honoring Selena in Corpus Christi. In 2017, the singer received a prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, while a Netflix series followed in 2020. In 2021, she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys.

The singer's memory resonates particularly strongly within the Latino community. As the writer Deborah Paredez put it in a 2021 piece timed to what would have been Selena's 50th birthday, "Latinos remember Selena not just to deify a singular figure but to forge a sense of community among ourselves across the borders of our national, linguistic and regional diversity."

For icons like Lopez who followed in her footsteps, Selena is irreplaceable. "It has always bugged me that people would try to think that there's a 'next Selena,'" she said in 2017. "It's like saying there’s another James Dean or Marilyn Monroe. People like that don't come along every day. There is never going to be another Selena."