Chris Pérez, who was married to late singer Selena Quintanilla, recently reunited with a few of his family members.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the guitarist, who married the singer in 1992, shared that he met up with the family of the late singer while visiting her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas.

"Made a drive to Corpus today. Guess where I ended up?" Pérez wrote in the caption.

In the post, Pérez poses with Quintanilla's father, Abraham Isaac Quintanilla Jr., and her sister, Suzette Quintanilla.

"It was so good to see everyone and see the amazing operations of Q. Productions but, more importantly, catching up with Suzette and Abraham," he continued in the caption. "Can't wait to come back and visit with the fam! Good times!"

Pérez's visit with the Quintanillas comes nearly two years after the end of a long legal battle over the musician's plan to turn his memoir To Selena, With Love into a TV miniseries, according to the Houston Chronicle. Selena's father was against this move, reportedly claiming in a lawsuit that it went against an agreement between him and Pérez signed in 1995 after the death of the late singer.

According to ABC 7, Selena's father sued Pérez and the two production companies involved in the TV series, claiming that he "signed a deal that gave all rights to Selena's likeness and name to her estate."

In 2017, Pérez's lawyers filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed. By 2021, Pérez posted to social media that the case had been "amicably resolved."

"Good news!" Pérez wrote on Twitter in 2021. "I have amicably resolved my legal dispute with the Quintanilla family. Now that these issues are behind us, going forward, my hope, and the hope of the Quintanilla family, is for us to work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena."