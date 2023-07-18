Selena Gomez Shares Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Video of ‘Lose You to Love Me’

Actress and pop star Selena Gomez shared an intimate video of her singing her No. 1 hit, "Lose You to Love Me," to TikTok on Monday nearly four years after its debut.
"This isn't the greatest I know so I hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me," she wrote in the caption.
The Rare singer continued, "Making of... getting to know myself."
The piano ballad also features familiar lyrics, such as, "In two months, you replaced us/Like it was easy/Made me think I deserved it/In the thick of healing."
While it's unclear exactly when the video was taken, some fans believe it chronicled her songwriting process back in 2019. "Lose You to Love Me" was written by Julia Michaels, Justin Trantor, Mattias Per Larsson, Robin Lennart Fredriksson and Gomez.
The song reportedly rehashes details from her eight-year, on-again-off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. The two broke up in 2018 while Bieber quickly moved on with Hailey Baldwin, marrying her later that year. Gomez released "Lose You to Love Me" a year later in October 2019 and it skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
"When I wrote the song 'Lose You to Love Me,' I was kind of a mess," she told Billboard at the time. "It was really difficult for me. And by the time we shot the music video at the end of the year, it had a completely different meaning, and it was so freeing. It was actually fun for me — I think, because I let it go, it actually meant that I let it go within myself as well. And I couldn't have asked for a better way to close a chapter in my life."
