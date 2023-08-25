Selena Gomez Gets Sweet Assist from Little Sister in Video New ‘Single Soon’ Anthem - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Selena Gomez Gets Sweet Assist from Little Sister in Video New ‘Single Soon’ Anthem

Gomez, who currently stars in season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building,' is capping off the summer with a party-ready track celebrating the carefree joys of singlehood

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Selena Gomez attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez had some special help for her latest track "Single Soon," which she debuted a new video for this week. As she teased in the run-up for the release, Gomez's little sister Gracie Teefey tees up the anthem about the joys of being single.

"Hi. Love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. AT ALL," Gracie says at the start of the song, giving her older sister some sage advice.

Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliot Teefey attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliot Teefey attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Throughout the party-ready jam, Gomez — who called the single "perfect for the end of the summer" — has the time of her life getting ready for a night out with her pals.

"I'll know he'll be a mess/ when I break the news/ But I'll be single soon," she sings in a sly wink to the ever-present attention on her personal life.

"If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile," Gomez told Vanity Fair earlier this year.

Read More

"The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through. It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom —freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness."

She's currently starring in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short (and Meryl Streep!). "I really love them," she said in the interview about her co-stars. "I don’t like calling them my grandpas, but they kind of are. They’ll tell me the same jokes and I laugh every time."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.