Selena Gomez had some special help for her latest track "Single Soon," which she debuted a new video for this week. As she teased in the run-up for the release, Gomez's little sister Gracie Teefey tees up the anthem about the joys of being single.
"Hi. Love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. AT ALL," Gracie says at the start of the song, giving her older sister some sage advice.
Throughout the party-ready jam, Gomez — who called the single "perfect for the end of the summer" — has the time of her life getting ready for a night out with her pals.
"I'll know he'll be a mess/ when I break the news/ But I'll be single soon," she sings in a sly wink to the ever-present attention on her personal life.
"If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile," Gomez told Vanity Fair earlier this year.
"The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through. It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom —freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness."
She's currently starring in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short (and Meryl Streep!). "I really love them," she said in the interview about her co-stars. "I don’t like calling them my grandpas, but they kind of are. They’ll tell me the same jokes and I laugh every time."
