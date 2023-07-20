Selena Gomez Asks TikTok, ‘Why Am I Single?’ — And Receives An Epic Answer

Selena Gomez hasn’t always been lucky in love. In a clip posted on TikTok recently, she jokingly attempted to find out why.
In the 10-second clip, Selena uses an interactive filter to ask, “WHY AM I SINGLE?” Selena smiles as several possible answers flash by before the filter settles on “YOU HAVE BAD TASTE.” Once she sees the results, Selena raises her eyebrows and turns her head in mock horror. The clip is tellingly soundtracked by Bonnie Tyler’s 1984 Footloose hit “Holding Out for a Hero.”
“Well that’s rude TikTok,” reads Selena’s caption.
The clip has spurred more than 34,000 comments, including one who said, “So true” along with a pair crying face emojis. Another commenter seemed to relate, “Same sis, same.” A third chimed in, “TikTok gets REAL personal sometimes, too personal.”
The ”Lose You to Love Me” singer was famously linked to Nick Jonas and then had an eight-year on-again-off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. She’s also dated DJ Zedd and the Weeknd.
The Only Murders in the Building star also recently shared an intimate clip of her singing her chart-topping “Lose You to Love Me” nearly four years after its debut.
