Selena Gomez Asks TikTok, ‘Why Am I Single?’ — And Receives An Epic Answer - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez Asks TikTok, ‘Why Am I Single?’ — And Receives An Epic Answer

TikTok told the 'Lose You to Love Me' singer she has 'bad taste'

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Selena GomezToni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez hasn’t always been lucky in love. In a clip posted on TikTok recently, she jokingly attempted to find out why.

In the 10-second clip, Selena uses an interactive filter to ask, “WHY AM I SINGLE?” Selena smiles as several possible answers flash by before the filter settles on “YOU HAVE BAD TASTE.” Once she sees the results, Selena raises her eyebrows and turns her head in mock horror. The clip is tellingly soundtracked by Bonnie Tyler’s 1984 Footloose hit “Holding Out for a Hero.”

“Well that’s rude TikTok,” reads Selena’s caption.

View post on TikTok
Read More

The clip has spurred more than 34,000 comments, including one who said, “So true” along with a pair crying face emojis. Another commenter seemed to relate, “Same sis, same.” A third chimed in, “TikTok gets REAL personal sometimes, too personal.”

The ”Lose You to Love Me” singer was famously linked to Nick Jonas and then had an eight-year on-again-off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. She’s also dated DJ Zedd and the Weeknd.

The Only Murders in the Building star also recently shared an intimate clip of her singing her chart-topping “Lose You to Love Me” nearly four years after its debut.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.