Selena Gomez is dispelling the rumors of any drama between her and Francia Raisa.

On Friday, the pair revealed they spent a night out together when they shared Instagram Stories showing off their matching style. Gomez posted a photo of both of their shoes, matching cheetah-print high heels, and Raisa reposted the story.

"No beef, just salsa," Raisa wrote. "(This was not planned)"

Additionally, the pair shared photos of each of them at the same Los Angeles restaurant with their mutual friend, Theresa Marie Mingus. The Only Murders in the Building star posted a photo of herself enjoying a glass of wine at the local spot while Mingus shared a photo of Raisa to her story sitting at the same table.

The pair's posts come shortly after Gomez shared a message on Instagram in honor of Raisa's 35th birthday.

"Happiest of birthdays to this special human beings," Gomez wrote alongside several photos of the pair together. "No matter where life takes us, I love you. @franciaraisa."

Both of these occurrences have seemingly dispelled rumors from fans that Gomez and Raisa had suffered a break in their friendship. Last November, Gomez was quoted in an interview with Rolling Stone saying that she believed Taylor Swift was her "only friend" in the industry. Raisa commented on the quote when it was shared by E! News in an Instagram post, writing "Interesting." However, her comment was later deleted.

In 2017, Raisa donated a kidney to Gomez after she suffered organ damage caused by Lupus.

Fans also recently noted that the How I Met Your Father actor had re-followed Gomez on Instagram.

These posts are just the latest updates as the pair seemingly reconnects. In March, Gomez mentioned Raisa in an episode of the AppleTV+ series Dear…, calling the actor her "best friend."

"My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested.' And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky," Gomez said. "I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming."