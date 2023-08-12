Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Confirm Friendship With Photos of Night Out in L.A. - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Joran van der Sloot Told Natalee Holloway’s Mother They ‘Fooled Around,’ Her Death Was Accidental: Attorney (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Confirm Friendship With Photos of Night Out in L.A.

The pair's friendship seems to be on the mend after alleged tension last year

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Singer/actress Selena Gomez and actress Francia Raisa arrive at the Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California.Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez is dispelling the rumors of any drama between her and Francia Raisa.

On Friday, the pair revealed they spent a night out together when they shared Instagram Stories showing off their matching style. Gomez posted a photo of both of their shoes, matching cheetah-print high heels, and Raisa reposted the story.

"No beef, just salsa," Raisa wrote. "(This was not planned)"

Read More

Additionally, the pair shared photos of each of them at the same Los Angeles restaurant with their mutual friend, Theresa Marie Mingus. The Only Murders in the Building star posted a photo of herself enjoying a glass of wine at the local spot while Mingus shared a photo of Raisa to her story sitting at the same table.

The pair's posts come shortly after Gomez shared a message on Instagram in honor of Raisa's 35th birthday.

"Happiest of birthdays to this special human beings," Gomez wrote alongside several photos of the pair together. "No matter where life takes us, I love you. @franciaraisa."

Both of these occurrences have seemingly dispelled rumors from fans that Gomez and Raisa had suffered a break in their friendship. Last November, Gomez was quoted in an interview with Rolling Stone saying that she believed Taylor Swift was her "only friend" in the industry. Raisa commented on the quote when it was shared by E! News in an Instagram post, writing "Interesting." However, her comment was later deleted.

In 2017, Raisa donated a kidney to Gomez after she suffered organ damage caused by Lupus.

Fans also recently noted that the How I Met Your Father actor had re-followed Gomez on Instagram.

These posts are just the latest updates as the pair seemingly reconnects. In March, Gomez mentioned Raisa in an episode of the AppleTV+ series Dear…, calling the actor her "best friend."

"My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested.' And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky," Gomez said. "I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.