On Friday, Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) performed his After Hours til Dawn Tour at the Wembley Stadium in London for a crowd of 87,000 — and footage of one interaction with a fan is going viral.

During his performance of the 2022 Dawn FM song "Out of Time," Tesfaye sang the lyrics, "Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time," then passed the mic to the fan — and visibly flinched when they started screeching into the microphone.

Tesfaye quickly moved on from the fan and continued the show. Video viewers are laughing at the funny exchange.

"LMFAO! He’s never gonna do that again," one person commented on Twitter. "She had one chance and blew it," said another.

The Idol star recently spoke on his plans "to kill The Weeknd" as a moniker.

"It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close The Weeknd chapter," he said. "I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn."