See The Weeknd’s Hilarious Reaction After Handing Mic to Singing Fan - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

See The Weeknd’s Hilarious Reaction After Handing Mic to Singing Fan

Footage of the singer physically reacting to a fan's grating voice has gone viral

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

On Friday, Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) performed his After Hours til Dawn Tour at the Wembley Stadium in London for a crowd of 87,000 — and footage of one interaction with a fan is going viral.

During his performance of the 2022 Dawn FM song "Out of Time," Tesfaye sang the lyrics, "Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time," then passed the mic to the fan — and visibly flinched when they started screeching into the microphone.

Tesfaye quickly moved on from the fan and continued the show. Video viewers are laughing at the funny exchange.

"LMFAO! He’s never gonna do that again," one person commented on Twitter. "She had one chance and blew it," said another.

The Idol star recently spoke on his plans "to kill The Weeknd" as a moniker.

"It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close The Weeknd chapter," he said. "I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn."

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.