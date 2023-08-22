See the New Hobby Dick Van Dyke Picked Up at Age 97 - The Messenger
See the New Hobby Dick Van Dyke Picked Up at Age 97

'It's never too late to start something new," the legendary actor wrote

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Actor Dick Van Dyke arrives at the debut of the Southern California location of Michael Feinstein’s new supper club Feinstein’s at Vitello’s in Studio City, California. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

After 97 years on this earth, Dick Van Dyke is still up for trying something new.

The legendary actor uploaded a video of himself on Monday, learning to play the ukulele with a friend.

"My first ukulele lesson with @getstartedplayingukulele @bijoubox's third," Van Dyke wrote on Instagram. "It's never too late to start something new."

"Where's the F?" the actor asked in the video, while strumming along. The friend said, "I can't play G7," to which Van Dyke said, "I can't either."

The sweet moment instantly captivated fans, who were quick to send loving messages.

Wayne Coyne, singer of veteran alternative rock band the Flaming Lips, commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

"Thank you, Mr Van Dyke, for sharing this inspirational adventure of learning something new!🙏🏼🙏🏽 May God continue to bless you," another user commented on the post.

"There is a special place for this amazing soul, incomparable grace, kindness and talent," another wrote.

"Love that you’re still trying new things!" another fan wrote. "A lesson in how to stay young."

