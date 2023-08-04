See Taylor Swift’s Sweet Moment with Kobe Bryant’s Daughter - The Messenger
See Taylor Swift’s Sweet Moment with Kobe Bryant’s Daughter

Bryant's wife Vanessa shared a snap of the sweet moment from the Los Angeles stop of The Eras Tour

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 22, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

In a heartwarming moment during the Los Angeles stop of her The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift made Kobe Bryant's daughter's night by giving her a special memento during the show.

The singer singled out Bianka Bryant and gave her the hat she was wearing during the performance. (Throughout the tour, Swift often passes her black hat to a lucky concertgoer during the performance of '22.')

Bianka's mom and Kobe's wife Vanessa shared a sweet snap of the cute interaction. Bianka's sister Natalia also shared other memories from the night, which included customized friendship bracelets honoring their dad and their sister Gianna, who died both died in 2020 during a helicopter crash.

It's actually not the first time Swift has shared a special tour moment with a member of the Bryant family.

During the singer's 1989 tour in 2015, Kobe was a surprise guest, joining Swift on stage. "The screams you hear from an LA crowd when Kobe walks out onstage are so deafening you think you may have permanent hearing loss. But it was SO WORTH IT," Swift wrote on Instagram at the time.

