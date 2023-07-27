See Madonna Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Debut Album, Recovery from Viral Infection

Madonna is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album as well as her recovery from a recent viral infection.

The "Like a Virgin" singer shared a dancing clip on Thursday to Instagram, soundtracked by her 1984 hit single "Lucky Star." With her back facing the camera and hands on her swiveling hips, Madonna turns around to reveal a sheer black top and mirrored shades before blowing a kiss.

"To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world! Thank you to all of my fans and friends!

You must be my lucky stars, too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album," the Queen of Pop captioned the post.

Last month, Madonna was hospitalized in the ICU due to a viral infection. The illness forced her to postpone her planned Celebration Tour.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU," her manager Guy Oseary shared at the time. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

Fans and celebrities reacted to Madonna's new post on Instagram, with Questlove posting a blue ribbon emoji and fashion designer Donatella Versace commenting, "Loookinnnnggg great!!"

"Lucky Star" may have been Madonna's first Top 5 hit on Billboard's Hot 100, but the track was actually first released as the B-side to "Holiday." The single topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, becoming Madonna's first No. 1 on any chart.

The Material Girl's self-titled debut album was released July 27, in 1983. It was certified five-times platinum for sales of 5 million copies by the Record Industry Association of America in 2000.