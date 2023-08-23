See Dua Lipa’s Surprising Book Club Pick — and Patti Smith’s Reaction

You might be surprised to see what’s on Dua Lipa’s reading list for September.
The “Levitating” singer revealed in an Instagram post Tuesday that her “September Book of the Month” for her Service95 platform is Patti Smith’s 2010 memoir, Just Kids.
On the surface it might seem odd for a pop princess to pick a book written by the high priestess of punk, but in her Instagram post, Lipa explains why the book appealed to her and revealed she’s a fan. “Patti is an absolute rock and roll icon and a personal hero of mine so I am beyond excited to dive into this book,” the singer writes.
“It’s hard to define Patti – she is a singer, a songwriter, a poet, a painter and, of course, an author. It’s safe to say that we get something of all of these personas through this beautiful book,” Lipa adds.
The singer reveals she’s not only attracted to Smith’s story, but her personal connections. “Prior to being at the heart of the New York City punk scene, Patti was pushing boundaries in the art world with her lover and best friend, the controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe,” the “Don’t Start Now” singer writes. “Their enduring love story – which navigates both romantic and platonic love – forms the warm heart of this book and, along the way, we meet artists and musicians such as Andy Warhol and Janis Joplin, literary giants including William Burroughs and Allen Ginsberg, to say nothing of the drag queens and socialites that pass through the doors of the Chelsea Hotel.”
Lipa adds that she’s a bit envious she didn’t grow up earlier. “I’d have loved to be part of such a cool era,” she adds. “Patti gives us the next best thing – possibly the most spellbinding account of New York in the ’70s ever written. As we witness the ascent of two legendary artists – Robert and Patti – it’s clear that her respect and love for artistry never dims.”
The kicker is that Lipa revealed that she’ll soon be speaking to Smith, likely for her Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast.
All of this is apparently all good with Smith. “Thank you so much. I’m thrilled ❤️,” she responded in a comment.
