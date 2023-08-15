See Bradley Cooper Embody Leonard Bernstein in First Official Trailer for ‘Maestro’ - The Messenger
Jenna Fanelli
Bradley Cooper attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In the newly released official Netflix trailer for Bradley Cooper’s upcoming film Maestro, the actor personifies legendary musician Leonard Bernstein. 

The teaser, which sees glimpses of Cooper’s transformation into a young, charming Bernstein as well as a more weathered version later in the composer’s life, offers a peek into the film’s lens on the musical icon’s career, with a central focus on his decades-long romance with Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). 

Maestro marks the second directorial venture for Cooper — the first being 2018’s Oscar-nominated A Star is Born in which Cooper starred as a musician opposite Lady Gaga. Cooper also co-wrote the former with Josh Singer (Spotlight) and co-produced alongside Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Oscar nominee Matthew Libatique (Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, The Whale), who previously partnered with Cooper to shoot A Star is Born, also leads cinematography for Maestro

The film also features Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Gabe Fazio, Sam Nivola, Eric Parkinson, William Hill, Nick Blaemire, Oscar Pavlo, Tim Rogan and Mallory Portnoy. 

Maestro is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September before coming to select theaters in November and Netflix on Dec. 20.

