One interview changed the course of royal history. In 2019, the BBC's Emily Maitlis sat down with England's embattled Prince Andrew to discuss the allegations that he'd been involved in Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring. Though Andrew and his team reportedly thought the hourlong one-on-one went well, the public — and, evidently, his own family — decidedly did not.

The genesis and aftermath of the infamous Newsnight interview is explored in full in A&E's new two-part docuseries Secrets of Prince Andrew, which includes candid discussions with the journalists who made it happen: anchor Emily Maitlis and producer Sam McAlister.

"Whenever the BBC and the royals meet, someone gets fired. I didn't think it would be him," Maitlis said of Prince Andrew losing his HRH (His Royal Highness) and military titles following the interview.

A big surprise on interview day

The two recounted the long and arduous process of securing the initial interview with the royal family member. They noted that Andrew's camp was initially reluctant, but once Epstein was arrested and died by suicide in prison, the prince was under enormous pressure to address the claims made against him and reached out with a more agreeable posture. The journalists then stood by their mission to address the allegations — particularly those made by alleged victim Virigina Giuffre née Roberts — even when presenting their proposed interview parameters to the prince himself.

Upon meeting the prince at Buckingham Palace, McAlister recalled, he brought along an unlikely guest: "Around the corner comes his daughter Princess Beatrice. That was really quite a curveball of curveballs. Can you imagine being in Buckingham Palace being ready to talk to a member of the royal family about sexual offenses? That's pretty tricky. And now I've got to do it in front of his daughter," she recalled.

Maitlis relied on colleagues to help her prepare for the royal's potentially sharp responses and consider the wider relevance of her questions.

"I knew that I had to do an interview that could hold up in a court of law," Maitlis remembered. "Once we knew we had the chance, there couldn't be a misstep."

The 'tidal wave of bad answers'

Once the interview commenced, and Prince Andrew's responses proved to be instantly headline-worthy for many, many reasons, both she and McAlister realized what they had just achieved.

"I'm thinking things are not starting well for him. He's used too many words. He hasn't apologized yet. He hasn't regretted the friendship. And he's rambling. Every answer is just going into me, and each time I can feel my blood pressure increasing because oh my gosh, this is dynamite," McAlister remembered. "It's just this tidal wave of bad answers."

After the interview was completed, McAlister added, Prince Andrew's team told her that they thought he'd done a "wonderful" job, and the journalists, stunned and scared to lose their footage, scrambled on to the studio to bring their content to light.

The response

Immediately after the segment aired, there was an explosion of coverage of their interview, and nearly all of it was negative. Even the Prince Andrew associates who appear in Secrets of Prince Andrew to defend him agree in the look-back that his answers — and perhaps even participation in the interview at all — were not helpful to his public image.

Perhaps the most damning result of the interview was that, upon seeing his publicly-aired denial, Giuffre decided to bring her claims against him to civil court in a case that would later be settled, according to her two attorneys who appeared in the A&E docuseries.

Shortly after the BBC interview aired, and the prince failed to have Giuffre's lawsuit dismissed, Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and duties and even reportedly removed from Buckingham Palace.

"I still can't believe it. It is extraordinary. You don't expect to see someone step down from effectively being a working member of the royal family because of the work that you've done as part of a team of journalists," McAlister said of what's happened since the 2019 interview was done.

"It's kind of a reminder that journalism at its most profound carries a huge weight of responsibility. Yes. You can change people's lives for better or for worse," Maitlis added.

You can revisit the full BBC interview below.