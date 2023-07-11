‘Secrets of Playboy’: Jill Scott Reveals She Lost Custody of Her Child Over ‘Girl Next Door’ TV Competition

Secrets of Playboy returned for Season 2 on A&E Monday night, and there's a whole lot to learn from the women who appeared on Fox's reality competition series Girl Next Door: The Search for a Playboy Centerfold in 2002. The docuseries features several of the women who competed on the show, including Jill Scott, who revealed the very personal strife she faced after returning home.

In the special, Scott revealed that she had posed for over a dozen Playboy special issues before being asked to audition for the show, but she felt as though she was typecast by producers to appear as "the wild child." As an example, the footage showed Jill dancing on a table at a bar by herself, although, Scott claimed, "I wasn't the only one, but they cut it to make me look like I was the only one."

Scott said she was shocked to find out that an unrated version of the reality competition series was released online to Playboy subscribers with an altered title: Playboy: Who Wants to Be a Playboy Centerfold? As for the broadcast version that aired during Fox's Friday evening "family hour" slot, Scott said she doesn't believe the show would air on broadcast TV today, and if it did, she speculated that its creators and participants would be "canceled."

"Secrets of Playboy" Season 2 looks back at the Fox reality competition series "Girl Next Door: The Search for a Playboy Centerfold," in which Playboy model Jill Scott was a contestant. A&E

Scott, who said she survived an abusive childhood, was shocked to discover that others in her hometown judged her so harshly for her show appearance that they called child protective services. As a result, her 2-year-old daughter was removed from her home, and it took a year for her to prove her fitness as a mother. When she asked for the evidentiary file against her, she explained, it was filled with her images from Playboy.

Fortunately, Scott is now enjoying her family life with a husband and a second child.

Scott wasn't the only one to reveal struggles during and after Girl Next Door. Co-competitor Shallan Meiers, who placed in the top three of the series and still became a Playmate afterward, was particularly affected by what she saw online after the show aired. According to Meiers, certain websites allowed users to critique the competitors' images, and they echoed Hugh Hefner's style of critiquing the women's images for the daily competitions — only with even more disparaging words.

Meanwhile, Carmella DeCesare, who left the show voluntarily, was still emotionally affected all these years later by a call in which her mother discouraged her from quitting: "I felt like I disappointed my mom," she said. DeCesare ultimately decided to pose for Playboy later and expressed no regrets for doing so.

The show's winner, Lauren Anderson, also reported experiencing a major hardship as a result of her appearance on the series. At the time of taping, she was a senior at the University of Florida studying to become a veterinarian, but a professor failed her for taking time to do the show, and she quit school as a result. She still had an opportunity to use her Playboy-related fame for the benefit of animal rights organizations, however, and, like the others on the show, now has a family and a fulfilling life beyond the magazine.

