Secrets of Playboy continues to release scintillating details about life inside the Playboy Mansion. On Monday night's new episode of the A&E docuseries, two members of Hugh Hefner's infamous girlfriend brigade of the early aughts — Zoe Gregory and Izabella St. James — looked back at their time on the magazine mogul's arm and revealed what they could and couldn't do while wearing the title of "Hef's girlfriend."

The two were part of a seven-woman army of girlfriends that Hefner famously brought along with him to public events, and when they weren't in the public eye, there were strict rules they had to follow in order to remain in residency at the Playboy Mansion.

"If you weren't home by nine [o'clock], security would report to him and let him know," St. James revealed.

"There was a rule that you are not to be dating anyone outside the mansion," Gregory added. "Hef is your only boyfriend."

There were certain rewards in store for the girls who lived within those strictures. All of the women had access to the pool, salons and 'round-the-clock butler services. They also received a weekly stipend — but only if they asked nicely.

"Every week we had to go and ask Hef for our allowance," St. James revealed. "We usually liked to go at least in twos. Zoe and I would usually go together."

"You'd have to go to Hef's bedroom Friday morning," Gregory further elaborated. "Sit on his bed and say, 'Hi honey, I'm here for my allowance.' [It] was $1,000 a week. The wardrobe allowance was $2,000 for any events or any parties that were being held at the mansion."

Sheila Levell, Izabella St. James, and Zoe Gregory in 2003. St. James and Gregory speak about their experience dating Hugh Hefner and living in the Playboy Mansion in "The Secrets of Playboy." Denise Truscello/WireImage

Perhaps the most unsettling expectations were those that happened on club nights, when they went out on the town with Hefner.

"If we're at the club and Hef sees a gorgeous girl at the bar over there, he'll say, 'Honey, why don't you go and invite them to come back to the house, to come back and party?' If Hef took a liking to one of them, he would make sure he got her information to invite her out again, like he did with me," Gregory explained.

"The nightclub nights were also the bedroom nights. That was the only expectation of us to enter Hef's bedroom. If you wanted to avoid that bedroom entirely, the rest of the week you could. Those were the two nights we were expected to be there," St. James further revealed.

As for what unfolded once they were in said bedroom, well, the women were forthcoming with some shocking details about that as well.

"The girls all shower and take a bath, and he would sit on his bed, and he would smoke a joint, and girls would pop champagne bottles and order food on demand," St. James explained. "I always say to people, the two years I spent at the Playboy Mansion was the least sexual time I've had in my life. People have these grand visions of what takes place, and it's just not that. It was all brief, and it was all a pretty nice illusion."

Despite St. James' description, though, sex was definitely an obligation for each of the women who called themselves his girlfriend on those nights, per Gregory: "He'd take his Viagra at a certain time, and make sure he's ready, and then it's a rotation of I guess seniority of girl. Someone starts him off, gets him ready, then number two… then it goes into number three, number four, number five, number six, number seven... It was probably, I'm going to say, a minute. But when you're doing that, a minute feels like five."

Eventually, factions arose between the girlfriends once the former "number-one girlfriend" Tina Jordan decided to leave the mansion. After that, Holly Madison famously became Hefner's top companion — a position which required, per St. James, "sharing a bedroom with Hef, sleeping in his bed all the time, being at his beck and call." And Madison made her intentions to marry Hefner very clear — even saying as much in an interview with Larry King, which was shown in the episode — which meant Gregory and St. James no longer felt welcome.

Izabella St. James, Bridget Amarquardt, Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison in 2003. Denise Truscello/WireImage

Soon, the feud reached a boiling point, and Hefner asked Gregory to leave the house. St. James soon followed her out the door.

"I wanted to tell Hef I'm leaving the minute I found out that Zoe's leaving... But Hef begged me to stay, [so] I decided to go out one more time to a club night," St. James remember. "As I expected, the other girls were exceptionally cruel and rude and sort of triumphant in the fact that my best friend got kicked out... I threw a fit because one of the girls said something bad about me to Hef, and he questioned me about it, and it was untrue, and it was hurtful, and I didn't feel like defending myself anymore."

"I said I wasn't coming home with him that night. I stayed at the club," St. James continued." After he said, 'We're going home,' I said, 'No, I'm staying.' "I ended up taking a taxi home on my own terms, except I had no cash and Playboy Mansion security had to pay for my taxi. So there was my independent moment. But I packed my things the very next day."

Secrets of Playboy airs Mondays at 8/7c on A&E.