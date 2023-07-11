In 2017, Miss America's CEO Sam Haskell and other leadership members resigned from the organization after leaked emails revealed disparaging comments he'd made about certain contestants. The woman at the center of the charge to remove him from power was Mallory Hagan, who won the pageant in 2013 and was mentioned by name in Haskell's emails. While the news was widely covered at the time, there's still so much more to the story than what initially made headlines. A&E's new docuseries Secrets of Miss America aims to fill in the blanks and shed light on exactly how Haskell's decision to target Hagan led to his downfall within the organization.

The first episode of the special casts a spotlight on Hagan and what she went through after earning her crown. At first, her experience lined up with what other winners who participated in the docuseries revealed: From the moment she won the sash, she had to spend all of her time working for the organization as part of a year-long, nationwide tour. What she did not sign up for, however, was having her entire life controlled by Haskell even after her year of duty was up.

In the special, Hagan said that she initially became good friends with Haskell after winning Miss America.

"I was incredibly close to Sam and his entire family, and I spent a lot of time with him and his wife, Mary," she said. "He often said that I felt like another daughter to him."

Things took a turn toward the end of Hagan's tenure. She was invited to spend a weekend at Haskell's house in Oxford, Mississippi, she recalled, and that's when she met his assistant, Brent Adams. The two had a romantic chemistry that neither could deny. The problem? Miss America wasn't allowed to have a boyfriend.

As 2017 Miss America winner Savvy Shields Wolfe explained in the episode, "I was not allowed to share that I had a boyfriend. It was made clear that Sam was in charge, and what he said went. And boyfriends were not allowed to exist when you're Miss America."

Hagan and Adams waited until she'd passed the crown to the next year's winner before telling Haskell about their relationship. They expected a warm response, but it never came.

"Brent approached Sam and told him that we were seeing each other," Hagan recalled. "The response was less than positive. Sam told Brent that he didn't need to date someone like me, that he needed to date someone with class and money."

"Sam threatened to fire me several times if I didn't stop dating Mallory," Adams added.

Things only got worse from there; Hagan and Adams allege in the documentary that Haskell was responsible for spreading rumors about Hagan's sex life and that he made disparaging remarks about her to executives at ABC shortly after she'd been seeking a spot on Dancing With the Stars.

When Hagan and her Miss New York predecessor Claire Buffie Adkisson attempted to form a business for coaching pageant contestants on the interview portion of the competition, after successfully helping others from their state to victory, a sudden rule change and an informal blacklist preempted them from doing their jobs anymore.

Hagan said she resorted to alcohol and considered suicide, and eventually left New York to be with her family. The friction also led Hagan to break up with Adams, but they kept in touch until he finally decided to act.

"I had access to all of Sam's emails," Adams said. "He gave me access. So I always read everything, as he told me to, so I'd be in the loop on everything." So, after giving Haskell his two weeks' notice, Adams leaked the contents of those emails, including conversations in which he called former Miss America winners "c--ts," called Hagan "huge" and "gross," and told his team to "convince the [former winners] to ostracize her."

Soon after, the other Miss America winners who'd been instructed to cut ties with Hagan banded together with her to demand Haskell's resignation.

Though it was far from the end of troubles for the Miss America Organization — as evidenced by the preview for next week's episode — this first-person accounting of Hagan's reputation and career being targeted by Haskell is jaw-dropping.

In a statement displayed in the episode, Haskell said, "Much of what was reported is dishonest, deceptive and despicable. The material is based on private emails that were stolen [...] by ex-employees. Those who know my heart know that this is not indicative of my character, nor is it indicative of my business acumen. [...] I have the utmost respect for the women of this program and contestants at every level."

Secrets of Miss America next episode appears to be focused on what came next after the former Miss America winners voted one of their own into power: TV personality and Miss America 1989, Gretchen Carlson. The docuseries airs on Mondays at 10/9c on A&E.