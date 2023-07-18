Secrets of Miss America covered a particularly delicate point in the titular pageant's history on Monday night's new episode, titled "Bye Bye Bikini."

The segment followed the aftermath of the ouster of former Miss America Organization CEO Sam Haskell, who was replaced by Miss America 1989 and former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson. While her election was not unanimous, the intention of bringing her into leadership was to usher in a new self-governing version of the organization where all Miss Americas would have a voice. However, some who wore the crown were decidedly not happy with Carlson's biggest change: the removal of the infamous Miss America swimsuit competition.

Betty Maxwell, Miss America 2016, was particularly miffed by the decision to eliminate the body-bearing portion of the show, saying that the marketing for the change "almost made it seem like we weren't good Miss Americas because we competed in swimsuit and real women don't parade around in a swimsuit."

"That makes the 100 years of people who were part of this organization feel like they were part of the wrong part," Savvy Shields Wolfe, Miss America 2017, added.

Ericka Dunlap, Miss America 2004, revealed that not only did she not vote for Carlson to lead the organization, but she also felt that her changes diminished the organization altogether: "I didn't vote her in. I knew from the very beginning she was gonna be a trainwreck, and she is the worst thing to happen to this organization. Period."

"She removed the elegance of Miss America to me, not just with swimsuit but also with removing the evening gown from being a formal category," Dunlap added.

Others still felt that Gretchen Carlson was combining her social justice efforts amid the #MeToo movement and her successful harassment lawsuit against former Fox CEO Roger Ailes with her job as head of the organization.

Several winners, however, were grateful to see the reinvention of the competition, drawing focus away from figures and onto candidates' intelligence.

Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan, who was a central figure in Haskell's resignation, reported that the inclusion of the swimsuit competition led to some very unhealthy actions by contestants, saying, "I saw prescription drug abuse, you name it. I've not had water for 24 hours ahead of the swimsuit competition so that I would dehydrate myself to the point that you could see my muscles. And I'm not the only one."

Additionally, Teresa Scanlan, Miss America 2011, reported that several of her fellow contestants were suffering from eating disorders and mental unwellness as a result of the swimsuit competition. "When I competed at Miss America, there were women who unfortunately were currently struggling with eating disorders. One woman would only eat baby food, so she just brought baby food jars with her and that's all she would have," she said. "There were so many women getting sick. The sick list kept growing every day."

Kirsten Haglund, Miss America 2009, has been particularly outspoken about the dangers of including the swimsuit portion of the competition – because she herself suffered as a result of it.

"I knew getting rid of the swimsuit would eventually in the end save lives. It's a horrible, horrible, dark cycle of self-abuse. I'd sunk down into that hole really fast. Because at first it's intoxicating but then it becomes deadly, but you can't get out. I knew how much pressure the swimsuit placed on the women competing, but I saw it get worse. The body type was getting thinner and more muscular. You saw this transformation of girls from formerly happy, extroverted, outgoing women to just zombies," Haglund said. "I saw the negative impact it was having on young women, those who we wanted to be role models for. And I saw that it was not worth it anymore. The eyeballs of those young, vulnerable girls are more important than you feeling good about walking on the stage in a swimsuit, sorry. Swimsuit does not need to be a part of it."

As a result of these very differing perspectives on Carlson's decision to eliminate the Miss America swimsuit competition, there erupted a massive internal conflict between the Miss Americas, said Amy Argetsinger, author of "There She Was: The Secret History of Miss America."

"It soon became clear that the entire Miss America community was in the grips of a civil war," Argetsinger explained in the episode. "There were profound questions as to whether this new leadership was any better than the previous leadership."

At the same time, Carlson grappled with another sort of revolt as Miss America 2018 Cara Mund spoke out about being bullied and shut out of critical media appearances in favor of Gretchen Carlson soaking up all of the organizational spotlight.

Hagan said of the conflicts, "That time period created an incredibly divided organization. I think a lot of us felt very pressured to choose sides. 'Do you want swimsuit or not?' 'Choose a side, is it Cara or Gretchen?' I think it just created an even more toxic culture than was already there."

Ultimately, Carlson faced massive criticism from both within and outside of the organization, receiving threats to both herself and her family to the point that she had to stay in the producer's room during one pageant ceremony, rather than participate onstage. She went on to resign her position in 2019.

