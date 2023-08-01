Throughout the first season of Secrets of Miss America, audiences have gotten a look at so much of the pain behind all of that beauty, from a crowned winner feeling bullied by the CEO to turmoil over the swimsuit competition to experiences of racism within the pageant world. However, Monday night's newest episode of the A&E docuseries is an especially shocking rebuke of the status quo within the Miss America Organization.

The episode centers on the emotional and mental toll that being Miss America can take on pageant winners, including, in at least one instance, causing suicidal ideations. In it, several Miss Americas speak up about how their year of contractual service to the organization and its sponsors caused them to feel distressed and isolated.

Miss America 2011 Teresa Scanlan, who was crowned at just 17 years old, said that the unchecked "pressure" of being perfect led to her considering dying by suicide while on a mountain hike.

"Within a couple of months of giving up my title, I was feeling mounting pressure and mounting overwhelm. I began to notice that certain things were not any more providing the contentment or joy or enthusiasm that they used to," she remembered. "You just want to escape from [the pressure], and if you can't escape, and if you don't see a way out, then that feels like the only option, and it shouldn't be. It shouldn't ever be. Because why is it so terrible to disappoint everyone? … What's crazy is we all put ourselves in this position that we would rather die than disappoint people because it seems less painful."

Scanlan went on to receive treatment and says she is now well, but when she read about Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst's death by suicide in 2022, she said, "It took me straight back to 10 years ago, and I thought, 'That could've been me.'"

In addition to feeling overwhelmed by the rigors of her year as the face of the organization, she was also isolated from her family and was not allowed to attend a close friend's memorial service.

Miss America 2010 Caressa Cameron Jackson had a similar experience. Jackson revealed she was not allowed to attend her now-husband's mother's funeral because her request for bereavement leave was denied by the organization.

"One of the lowest points where I almost felt a slave to sponsorship was during the time that my then-boyfriend, now-husband's mother was passing. I was told that I could not go home because I had an appearance with a sponsor. I was almost in disbelief, but I was too scared to advocate for myself in that moment because DSW appearances were high, high priority," she explained. "It was one of the worst moments that I think we've ever walked through as a couple. I couldn't be his person in that moment because I had to sign autographs at a shoe store. I, to this day, just regret not hopping on a plane and doing whatever I needed to do to be there. And that was heartbreaking."

Feelings of isolation from loved ones and ordinary life is a common thread among these interviews. Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields Wolfe, for example, said that she was forbidden from seeing her mother during a particularly difficult stretch of her time in service as Miss America.

"I felt very alone within the organization, and that's why I wanted someone with me for my last two weeks.... I was truthfully barely hanging on. And so for the two weeks that I would be in Atlantic City, I wanted my mom with me. She's my person, my best friend, and I wanted someone that I knew I could trust," she explained. "There was a phone call where we were going to discuss if that was a possibility or not. And so I get on the phone, and all of the men in the organization were on the phone, and basically completely shut that idea down and went a step further and said I'm not allowed to interact with my mom the week of, that she's not allowed to go to any event, she's not allowed to go to the arrival ceremony, she's not allowed to be a part of anything."

For its part, a representative of the Miss America Organization admitted in the special that they haven't done enough to help their pageant participants cope with the stresses of the system — and that they don't have a concrete plan to do so just yet, either.

Brent Adams, VP of Marketing and Development for MAO plainly stated in the episode, "It's an ongoing conversation for us on what we could be doing better because it's an important issue, and I'd love to see some kind of national policies in place. We really don't have anything… I think we've failed as an organization to evolve with the times. If Miss America isn't willing to continually reevaluate and evolve when needed, it's not going to survive."

Secrets of Miss America airs Mondays at 10/9c on A&E.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.