Hulu has become a full-on destination for TV cooking competition lovers, and the latest example of that is Secret Chef, which premiered its first 10-episode season on June 29. The streaming series puts its own unique spin on the foodie showdown subgenre by having the chefs conceal their identities as they taste each other's daily creations and decide themselves who'll be eliminated based on those blind taste tests. In the fourth episode of the season, "Ingredients," the remaining contestants were challenged by their cute digital host, Cheffy, to create a dish using ingredients from a HelloFresh meal kit.

Ultimately, it was chef Joshua Walbolt whose one-pot spicy shrimp soup creation was a hit. To celebrate, HelloFresh added the dish to its subscription options for the weeks of July 8 and July 15.

Since it's rare for on-screen culinary delights to be made directly available to fans, we decided to give the Secret Chef HelloFresh recipe a whirl ourselves. (Disclosure: This HelloFresh box was provided to The Messenger for promotional consideration.)

For starters, the preparation process was as simple as the recipe card indicates it will be. Though it took us around 10 minutes, instead of five, to prepare the ingredients for cooking, the cook time was reduced from 25 minutes to less than 20, so all in all, the total time to bring this from its bag to bowl was 30 minutes.

The Messenger

The slight increase in prep time doesn't mean this is a difficult dish to prepare, though. The only element that's more time-consuming than expected is rinsing and drying all of the shrimp pieces. Otherwise, it's a cinch to chop the scallions and onion and whip up the sour cream mixture for topping.

This is also an incredibly easy dish to cook because it's a one-pot recipe. There are very few steps to the process, and most of the ingredients are pre-portioned for added simplicity.

The results? Though the dish has "spicy" in its title, it's a bit of a misnomer. But the fattiness of the sour cream mixture is a nice contrast to the leanness of the shrimp. The flavors are very traditional, and the fresh ingredients make this is a guilt-free dining experience. If we were to make it again, we might add a drizzle of Sriracha to the topping mixture for an extra kick and swap in coconut milk for the portion of sour cream that's mixed into the soup. Otherwise? The dish is exactly as it looks on the photo card.

This isn't the first time HelloFresh has offered its subscribers pop culture-inspired cuisine. In 2019, the company teamed with Jessica Alba to create a date night box, and in 2022, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka worked with Hello Fresh to introduce their own limited-edition recipe series.

Secret Chef Season 1 is streaming on Hulu.