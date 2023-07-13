We Tried the ‘Secret Chef’ HelloFresh Recipe — Here Are the Results  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

We Tried the ‘Secret Chef’ HelloFresh Recipe — Here Are the Results 

It's a cinch to cook

Published |Updated
Amanda Bell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
One Pot Spicy Shrimp And Bok Choy Soup from HelloFresh, a featured dish in Hulu’s ‘Secret Chef.’HelloFresh

Hulu has become a full-on destination for TV cooking competition lovers, and the latest example of that is Secret Chef, which premiered its first 10-episode season on June 29. The streaming series puts its own unique spin on the foodie showdown subgenre by having the chefs conceal their identities as they taste each other's daily creations and decide themselves who'll be eliminated based on those blind taste tests. In the fourth episode of the season, "Ingredients," the remaining contestants were challenged by their cute digital host, Cheffy, to create a dish using ingredients from a HelloFresh meal kit.

Ultimately, it was chef Joshua Walbolt whose one-pot spicy shrimp soup creation was a hit. To celebrate, HelloFresh added the dish to its subscription options for the weeks of July 8 and July 15. 

Since it's rare for on-screen culinary delights to be made directly available to fans, we decided to give the Secret Chef HelloFresh recipe a whirl ourselves. (Disclosure: This HelloFresh box was provided to The Messenger for promotional consideration.)

For starters, the preparation process was as simple as the recipe card indicates it will be. Though it took us around 10 minutes, instead of five, to prepare the ingredients for cooking, the cook time was reduced from 25 minutes to less than 20, so all in all, the total time to bring this from its bag to bowl was 30 minutes. 

Read More
We Tried the 'Secret Chef' HelloFresh Recipe
The Messenger

The slight increase in prep time doesn't mean this is a difficult dish to prepare, though. The only element that's more time-consuming than expected is rinsing and drying all of the shrimp pieces. Otherwise, it's a cinch to chop the scallions and onion and whip up the sour cream mixture for topping.

This is also an incredibly easy dish to cook because it's a one-pot recipe. There are very few steps to the process, and most of the ingredients are pre-portioned for added simplicity.

The results? Though the dish has "spicy" in its title, it's a bit of a misnomer. But the fattiness of the sour cream mixture is a nice contrast to the leanness of the shrimp. The flavors are very traditional, and the fresh ingredients make this is a guilt-free dining experience. If we were to make it again, we might add a drizzle of Sriracha to the topping mixture for an extra kick and swap in coconut milk for the portion of sour cream that's mixed into the soup. Otherwise? The dish is exactly as it looks on the photo card.

This isn't the first time HelloFresh has offered its subscribers pop culture-inspired cuisine. In 2019, the company teamed with Jessica Alba to create a date night box, and in 2022, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka worked with Hello Fresh to introduce their own limited-edition recipe series. 

Secret Chef Season 1 is streaming on Hulu.

Chef Joshua Walbolt's one-pot spicy shrimp soup creation &quot;Secret Chef&quot; is now a meal kit option on HelloFresh for a limited time.
Chef Joshua Walbolt's one-pot spicy shrimp soup creation "Secret Chef" is now a meal kit option on HelloFresh for a limited time.Hulu
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.