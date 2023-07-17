Sebastián Yatra Dedicates Song to Carlos Alcaraz After Wimbledon Win - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Sebastián Yatra Dedicates Song to Carlos Alcaraz After Wimbledon Win

The Colombian singer dedicated his summertime hit 'Vagabundo' to the Wimbledon champion during a performance in Spain on Sunday

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sebastian Yatra performs during Les Nits de Barcelona at Palau de Pedralbes on July 11, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

Sebastián Yatra knows a thing or two about hyping up a crowd.

During his performance at the Cap Roig Festival in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, the Colombian singer/songwriter dedicated his summertime hit "Vagabundo" to Carlos Alcaraz shortly after the the tennis star's big Wimbledon win — and he even recorded the sweet moment on his iPhone!

Filming the dedication, Yatra panned to the roaring crowd who sang along to the tune — which features fellow Colombian singers Manuel Turizo and Beéle — while jumping in excitement.

According to Tennis World USA, Alcaraz is a fan of Yatra and even added "Vagabundo" to his Wimbledon playlist because it gave him "good vibes."

Read More

Earlier that day, Alcaraz defeated seven-time Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic in the championship match, which lasted four hours and 42 minutes.

The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic was also kept from claiming his 24th career major.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023.AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Meanwhile, Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, became the third-youngest. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men's Slam final since 1974.

"It's a dream come true for me," Alcaraz told reporters after the match. "It's great to win, but even if I would have lost, I would be really proud of myself, making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport. It's incredible."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.