Sebastián Yatra Dedicates Song to Carlos Alcaraz After Wimbledon Win

Sebastián Yatra knows a thing or two about hyping up a crowd.
During his performance at the Cap Roig Festival in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, the Colombian singer/songwriter dedicated his summertime hit "Vagabundo" to Carlos Alcaraz shortly after the the tennis star's big Wimbledon win — and he even recorded the sweet moment on his iPhone!
Filming the dedication, Yatra panned to the roaring crowd who sang along to the tune — which features fellow Colombian singers Manuel Turizo and Beéle — while jumping in excitement.
According to Tennis World USA, Alcaraz is a fan of Yatra and even added "Vagabundo" to his Wimbledon playlist because it gave him "good vibes."
Earlier that day, Alcaraz defeated seven-time Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic in the championship match, which lasted four hours and 42 minutes.
The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic was also kept from claiming his 24th career major.
Meanwhile, Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, became the third-youngest. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men's Slam final since 1974.
"It's a dream come true for me," Alcaraz told reporters after the match. "It's great to win, but even if I would have lost, I would be really proud of myself, making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport. It's incredible."
