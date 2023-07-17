Sebastián Yatra Dedicates Song to Carlos Alcaraz After Wimbledon Win

Sebastián Yatra knows a thing or two about hyping up a crowd.

During his performance at the Cap Roig Festival in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, the Colombian singer/songwriter dedicated his summertime hit "Vagabundo" to Carlos Alcaraz shortly after the the tennis star's big Wimbledon win — and he even recorded the sweet moment on his iPhone!

Filming the dedication, Yatra panned to the roaring crowd who sang along to the tune — which features fellow Colombian singers Manuel Turizo and Beéle — while jumping in excitement.

According to Tennis World USA, Alcaraz is a fan of Yatra and even added "Vagabundo" to his Wimbledon playlist because it gave him "good vibes."

Earlier that day, Alcaraz defeated seven-time Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic in the championship match, which lasted four hours and 42 minutes.

The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic was also kept from claiming his 24th career major.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Meanwhile, Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, became the third-youngest. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men's Slam final since 1974.

"It's a dream come true for me," Alcaraz told reporters after the match. "It's great to win, but even if I would have lost, I would be really proud of myself, making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport. It's incredible."