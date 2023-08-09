‘Searching for Sugar Man’ Subject Rodriguez Dead at 81
The musician was the focus of the acclaimed 2012 film, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature
Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, the elusive musician at the center of the 2012 documentary Searching for Sugar Man, died Tuesday at the age of 81.
Known professionally as Rodriguez, his death was announced on his website.
"It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today," a statement read. "We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family."
- Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s Official Cause of Death Revealed
- WWE Legend Iron Sheik Dead at 81
- Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Dead at 19
- Janet Jackson Mourns Death of Music Director, Daniel Jones
- Man Found Dead on Mt. Rainier During 50th Solo Climb to Celebrate 80th Birthday
- Celebrities Rally Around De Niro Family After Death of Robert De Niro’s Teenage Grandson Leandro
Searching for Sugar Man told the story of two South African fans who were determined to find out what happened to Rodriguez, who became a cultural phenomenon in the country and then faded into obscurity.
The film introduced Rodriguez and his music to an entire new generation of fans and won the 2012 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.
Unbeknownst to him, Rodriguez had become a folk hero in South Africa with the release of his two albums, 1970's Cold Fact and 1971's Coming From Reality.
The music barely registered in the States, but in South Africa, he was "bigger than Elvis," Searching for Sugar Man's Stephen Segerman told Rodriguez's hometown Detroit News in 2008.
Searching for Sugar Man's success finally gave Rodriguez widespread popularity in America, which even resulted in a 2013 performance at Coachella.
"Absolutely it's a transformation," Rodriguez told the Detroit Free Press that same year. "I've been chasing music since I was 16. I'm a solid 70 now, so that this occurred at all is pretty crazy. That's quite a twist of luck there, a change of fortune."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment
- Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- After Saying ‘I Do Not Support Striking,’ Stephen Amell Has Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket LineEntertainment
- ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Kandy Muse Responds to Getting Kicked Off Australian Tour: ‘It Was a Cowardly Thing To Do’ (Exclusive)Entertainment