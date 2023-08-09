‘Searching for Sugar Man’ Subject Rodriguez Dead at 81

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, the elusive musician at the center of the 2012 documentary Searching for Sugar Man, died Tuesday at the age of 81.

Known professionally as Rodriguez, his death was announced on his website.

"It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today," a statement read. "We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family."

Singer/songwriter Rodriguez performs on June 19, 2015 in San Diego, California. Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Searching for Sugar Man told the story of two South African fans who were determined to find out what happened to Rodriguez, who became a cultural phenomenon in the country and then faded into obscurity.

The film introduced Rodriguez and his music to an entire new generation of fans and won the 2012 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Unbeknownst to him, Rodriguez had become a folk hero in South Africa with the release of his two albums, 1970's Cold Fact and 1971's Coming From Reality.

The music barely registered in the States, but in South Africa, he was "bigger than Elvis," Searching for Sugar Man's Stephen Segerman told Rodriguez's hometown Detroit News in 2008.

Searching for Sugar Man's success finally gave Rodriguez widespread popularity in America, which even resulted in a 2013 performance at Coachella.

"Absolutely it's a transformation," Rodriguez told the Detroit Free Press that same year. "I've been chasing music since I was 16. I'm a solid 70 now, so that this occurred at all is pretty crazy. That's quite a twist of luck there, a change of fortune."