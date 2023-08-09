‘Searching for Sugar Man’ Subject Rodriguez Dead at 81 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

‘Searching for Sugar Man’ Subject Rodriguez Dead at 81

The musician was the focus of the acclaimed 2012 film, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, the elusive musician at the center of the 2012 documentary Searching for Sugar Man, died Tuesday at the age of 81.

Known professionally as Rodriguez, his death was announced on his website.

"It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today," a statement read. "We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family."

Singer/songwriter Rodriguez performs on June 19, 2015 in San Diego, California.
Singer/songwriter Rodriguez performs on June 19, 2015 in San Diego, California.Daniel Knighton/Getty Images
Read More

Searching for Sugar Man told the story of two South African fans who were determined to find out what happened to Rodriguez, who became a cultural phenomenon in the country and then faded into obscurity.

The film introduced Rodriguez and his music to an entire new generation of fans and won the 2012 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Unbeknownst to him, Rodriguez had become a folk hero in South Africa with the release of his two albums, 1970's Cold Fact and 1971's Coming From Reality.

The music barely registered in the States, but in South Africa, he was "bigger than Elvis," Searching for Sugar Man's Stephen Segerman told Rodriguez's hometown Detroit News in 2008.

Searching for Sugar Man's success finally gave Rodriguez widespread popularity in America, which even resulted in a 2013 performance at Coachella.

"Absolutely it's a transformation," Rodriguez told the Detroit Free Press that same year. "I've been chasing music since I was 16. I'm a solid 70 now, so that this occurred at all is pretty crazy. That's quite a twist of luck there, a change of fortune."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.