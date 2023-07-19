Seann William Scott on ‘American Pie’ Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge: ‘There’s Nobody That Can Do What She Does’ (Exclusive)

American Pie's Seann William Scott is singing the praises of his character's on-screen mom, The White Lotus and The Watcher star Jennifer Coolidge.

In an exclusive (pre-strike) interview with The Messenger to promote DoorDash's Summer of DashPass, Scott said he'd always expected that Coolidge would be successful. Coolidge's run as Tanya on HBO's The White Lotus brought her into the spotlight after a period of what she'd previously told Entertainment Weekly was a "flatlining career."

"I'm not surprised at all [at Coolidge's success]," Williams told The Messenger. "She's been crushing it for as long as I can remember."

Coolidge appeared in the American Pie franchise all four times as the hilarious promiscuous mom to Williams's character Stifler — but Williams' personal favorite role of hers is in the 2000 comedy Best In Show.

"I always think of Jennifer in Best In Show — she's so unique and special and such a rare talent. There's nobody that can do what she does," Williams noted.

He also described his favorite moments with Coolidge, which weren't actually on set: "I remember one of my favorite moments was [for] American Reunion, when we were doing promo overseas. Being able to travel with her and Eugene [Levy], and actually get the chance to talk to them more than I had before," he said. "That was really special."

Seann William Scott Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Seven years after American Reunion, Coolidge would appear in Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, which she said revitalized her career and likely led to her being cast in The White Lotus and other projects years later.

Coolidge has alluded to a lull in her career several times — and Williams said she's shared wisdom from her experiences with him.

"It might have been before we even filmed American Pie, where we were talking and she was telling me a little bit about her life and this adventure so far in her career," he said, adding, that he thinks it's great she is "all of a sudden getting the opportunity to be in more things to show off more of her talent."

"I just couldn't be happier for her," he enthused.