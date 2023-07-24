Before he became fast and furious, Dwayne Johnson was running down Seann William Scott in the most underrated film of his career.

Johnson's transition from wrestling to acting began in 2001 with a supporting role in The Mummy Returns, followed by his leading man debut in the prequel spinoff The Scorpion King. But the action star potential of the artist formerly known as The Rock was first truly unlocked in 2003's The Rundown.

Directed by Peter Berg, the action-comedy starred Johnson as Beck, a bounty hunter sent to Brazil to retrieve his employer's treasure-hunting son, played by Scott. Also starring Rosario Dawson and Christopher Walken, The Rundown was well-received upon release but was considered a box-office disappointment. And yet, as Johnson's profile has grown, so has the film's legacy.

Seann William Scott and Dwayne Johnson in 'The Rundown' Myles Aronowitz/Universal Studios

"It really goes down as one of my favorite experiences, just because [Johnson] is a legend," Scott said in an exclusive (pre-strike) interview with The Messenger to promote DoorDash's Summer of DashPass.

"He was a legend then, and I'm able to look back and be like, 'I was one of his first!'" the American Pie star continued. "I don't think it was a big success when it hit theaters, but that movie became a cult favorite. I feel really lucky that I got be in that and that the movie still holds up. But definitely bragging rights that I could say that I worked with Dwayne."

A long-rumored Rundown sequel has never come to fruition, but Scott and Johnson were frequent collaborators in the years following. The duo reunited in 2006 for another cult classic, Richard Kelly's divisive dystopian thriller Southland Tales, and again in 2009, providing key voice roles in the animated film Planet 51. Although it's been over a decade since they last worked together, Scott is still cheering on his other guy.

"I wish I could call him every day and be like, 'It's me!'" he says with a laugh. "I'm watching all of his movies and one of his biggest fans."