Seann William Scott Has ‘Bragging Rights’ After Working With Dwayne Johnson on ‘The Rundown’ (Exclusive)
The actor reflects on starring opposite the 'legend' in one of The Rock's first films
Before he became fast and furious, Dwayne Johnson was running down Seann William Scott in the most underrated film of his career.
Johnson's transition from wrestling to acting began in 2001 with a supporting role in The Mummy Returns, followed by his leading man debut in the prequel spinoff The Scorpion King. But the action star potential of the artist formerly known as The Rock was first truly unlocked in 2003's The Rundown.
Directed by Peter Berg, the action-comedy starred Johnson as Beck, a bounty hunter sent to Brazil to retrieve his employer's treasure-hunting son, played by Scott. Also starring Rosario Dawson and Christopher Walken, The Rundown was well-received upon release but was considered a box-office disappointment. And yet, as Johnson's profile has grown, so has the film's legacy.
- Seann William Scott Eager to Continue ‘American Pie’ Legacy, Imagines Older Stifler as ‘Sad Stripper’ (Exclusive)
- Beef Squashed: Dwayne Johnson Announces His Return for Next ‘Fast’ Movie—With a Twist
- Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His History With Depression
- Dwayne Johnson Becomes Highest Paid Actor with $50 Million ‘Red One’ Role: Report
- Dwayne Johnson Makes ‘Historic’ 7-Figure Donation to SAG-AFTRA Fund Amid Strike
"It really goes down as one of my favorite experiences, just because [Johnson] is a legend," Scott said in an exclusive (pre-strike) interview with The Messenger to promote DoorDash's Summer of DashPass.
"He was a legend then, and I'm able to look back and be like, 'I was one of his first!'" the American Pie star continued. "I don't think it was a big success when it hit theaters, but that movie became a cult favorite. I feel really lucky that I got be in that and that the movie still holds up. But definitely bragging rights that I could say that I worked with Dwayne."
A long-rumored Rundown sequel has never come to fruition, but Scott and Johnson were frequent collaborators in the years following. The duo reunited in 2006 for another cult classic, Richard Kelly's divisive dystopian thriller Southland Tales, and again in 2009, providing key voice roles in the animated film Planet 51. Although it's been over a decade since they last worked together, Scott is still cheering on his other guy.
"I wish I could call him every day and be like, 'It's me!'" he says with a laugh. "I'm watching all of his movies and one of his biggest fans."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment