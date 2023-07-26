Seann William Scott Eager to Continue ‘American Pie’ Legacy, Imagines Older Stifler as ‘Sad Stripper’ (Exclusive)

This interview was conducted before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike
Seann William Scott is ready for another reunion.
The American Pie star, 46, told The Messenger he and his co-stars from the 1999 teen comedy have "been talking about a couple ideas" for a new sequel as he discussed his partnership with DoorDash's Summer of DashPass.
"We would love to make another one," said Scott. "I think it just all has to work out and make sure that there's a great script and that the time's right. But it would be a lot of fun to do it."
Scott, who played the obnoxious jock Steve "Stifmeister" Stifler in all four of the original movies, predicted that his character would now be "struggling with the world."
"I always like the idea that he's not in great shape and probably a really sad stripper. I think he's a sad stripper on his way out," explained Scott. "I think he's probably close to getting fired because his choreography is lame, and his body's kind of soft and he's a little old. So, I think that's where I see him right now."
Scott also mused on the success of his former co-star Jennifer Coolidge, who memorably played Stifler's mom years before she won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance on HBO's The White Lotus.
"I'm not surprised at all [at Coolidge's success]," said Scott. "She's been crushing it for as long as I can remember."
