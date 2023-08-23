Sean Penn Goes to Frontlines in Ukraine, Interviews Zelensky in Dramatic Trailer for ‘Superpower’ - The Messenger
Sean Penn Goes to Frontlines in Ukraine, Interviews Zelensky in Dramatic Trailer for ‘Superpower’

The trailer for Paramount+'s documentary, which hits the streamer Sept. 18, shows Oscar winner Penn entrenched in Ukraine in the aftermath of Russia's invasion

Daniel Trainor
SuperpowerParamount+

Superpower was not the movie Sean Penn set out to make.

The documentary, which is co-directed by Penn and hits Paramount+ Sept. 18, was originally supposed to be about something else far more light-hearted.

"The film we'd set out make was not meant to encounter an existential threat to democracy," Penn says in the trailer, released Wednesday. "Just a spirited story of a comedy superstar-turned-president."

That person, of course, is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has become the face of the resistance against Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion, which began in February 2022.

"Sometimes in pursuing a curiosity about something going on in the world, maybe part of it is because you're looking to believe in something," Penn notes in the trailer. "There are people that you meet who are the embodiment of that hope that you want to have."

Filming of the documentary began in late 2021, just months before the invasion. Penn and the crew were filming in Kyiv when the attack began, and the subsequent aftermath is all caught on camera — including a sit-down with Zelensky and other notable figures.

"After the current invasion, Penn visits people whose homes and families are destroyed," the streamer describes. "He ventures to the front lines, where he witnesses soldiers putting their lives on the line, including women who've taken up arms to become snipers and children training to defend their country. He also talks to top Ukrainian, Polish and U.S. government officials."

Superpower premieres exclusively on Paramount+ Sept. 18.

