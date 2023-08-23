Superpower was not the movie Sean Penn set out to make.
The documentary, which is co-directed by Penn and hits Paramount+ Sept. 18, was originally supposed to be about something else far more light-hearted.
"The film we'd set out make was not meant to encounter an existential threat to democracy," Penn says in the trailer, released Wednesday. "Just a spirited story of a comedy superstar-turned-president."
That person, of course, is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has become the face of the resistance against Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion, which began in February 2022.
"Sometimes in pursuing a curiosity about something going on in the world, maybe part of it is because you're looking to believe in something," Penn notes in the trailer. "There are people that you meet who are the embodiment of that hope that you want to have."
Filming of the documentary began in late 2021, just months before the invasion. Penn and the crew were filming in Kyiv when the attack began, and the subsequent aftermath is all caught on camera — including a sit-down with Zelensky and other notable figures.
- Biden Meets NATO Leaders Ahead of Sit-Down With Dejected Volodymyr Zelensky
- US, UK Ask for ‘Gratitude’ From Ukraine, Zelensky After Outburst Over NATO Invite
- As Pence Backs US Military Aid to Ukraine, Zelensky Worried About ‘Dangerous Messages’ From Others
- US Sends Ukraine Another $1.3 Billion in Military Aid to Bolster Counteroffensive Against Russia
- Zelensky to Arab League: ‘Take An Honest Look’ at War
- Zelensky Avidly Presses for Support in Series of Meetings at G7 Summit
"After the current invasion, Penn visits people whose homes and families are destroyed," the streamer describes. "He ventures to the front lines, where he witnesses soldiers putting their lives on the line, including women who've taken up arms to become snipers and children training to defend their country. He also talks to top Ukrainian, Polish and U.S. government officials."
Superpower premieres exclusively on Paramount+ Sept. 18.
