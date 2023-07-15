‘Guardians’ Star Sean Gunn Slams Bob Iger’s Comments on Strikes: ‘That Makes You a Sh—y Person If That’s Your Answer’

Sean Gunn is not holding back on Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The actor, who stars in Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy, let loose on the Mouse House boss from the picket lines outside Netflix this week.

"I think that when Bob Iger talks about what a shame it [the strike] is, he needs to remember, in 1980, CEOs like him made 30 times what their lowest worker was making," Gunn told the Associated Press. "Now, Bob Iger makes 400 times what his lowest worker is, and I think that's a f---ing shame, Bob."

Gunn's comments come in response to the Disney CEO's appearance on CNBC, where he said the demands of striking actors and writers are "not realistic," adding of the situation, "It's a shame, it is really a shame."

Gunn, whose brother James is co-chair of DC Studios, suggested from the picket lines that Iger "should take a look in the mirror" and ask himself whether the estimated $27 million he made per year in his previous contract was fair.

"Ask yourself, why is that?" Gunn said. "And not only why is that, is it okay? Is it morally okay? Is it ethically okay that you make that much more than your lowest worker? And if so, why? Why is that okay? If your response is that's just the way business is done now, that's just the way corporations work now, well, that sucks, and that makes you a s—– person, if that's your answer. So you should come up with a better answer than that."

Gunn isn't the only actor with harsh words for the Hollywood bigwigs his union is striking against. On Friday, Hellboy star Ron Perlman posted a since-deleted Instagram video in which he raged against the studio execs who told Deadline that they would allow the strike to continue until the strikers start "losing their apartments and losing their homes."

"Listen to me, motherf---er. There are a lot of ways to lose your house," he seethed. "Some of it is just figuring who f---ing said that…and where he f---ing lives." He added, "Be careful, motherf---er."

In a second video, Perlman acknowledged he "got a bit heated," saying, "The asshole who made that comment doesn't wish anybody any harm." Still, he called the strikes a "symptom of a struggle that's way bigger than the strike itself … a symptom of the soullessness of corporate America and how everything has become corporatized in this country."

Actors began picketing side-by-side with the writers on Friday after voting to go on strike Thursday. SAG-AFTRA has failed to reach a deal with Hollywood's studio bigwigs, who comprise the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Key issues on the actors' collective bargaining agenda include addressing economic fairness, viewership-based residuals, acceptable usage of artificial intelligence, and reeling in self-tape auditions with reasonable rules.

Following SAG's decision to vote on a strike, the AMPTP released a statement, saying, "We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union's choice, not ours."