Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Launches Online Marketplace in Hopes of Creating New ‘Black Wall Street’

New marketplace Empower Global launched last week and already features 70 Black-owned brands and entrepreneurs

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Tribeca Film Festival at The Beacon Theatre on June 16, 2023 in New York City.Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has launched a new online marketplace that specifically features Black-owned businesses.

The new marketplace, titled Empower Global, allows consumers to buy products created and sold by Black entrepreneurs.

"I want to create our own Black Wall Street," Combs said in an interview with The Associated Press.

According to Empower Global's site, which launched last week, the marketplace holds "culture and community at its core."

"Empower Global's digital marketplace elevates the Black economy by creating opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to build and scale successful businesses and for everyone to 'Shop Black' daily with ease," the site states.

Over 70 Black-owned brands, which sell everything from clothing and fragrances to framed wall art, are already up and running on the site. Combs said he hopes to feature over 200 brands by the end of the year, according to AP.

"This is about building our own infrastructure and ecosystem," Combs shared. "I'm not doing this for profit. This is about us."

Combs, who invested $20 million into the endeavor, noted that he's not looking for financial gain, but rather wants to create thriving businesses within the community, similar to the Greenwood community. Formerly called Black Wall Street at its peak, the business district in Oklahoma was destroyed in 1921 by racist mobs in the Tulsa Race Massacre.

With Empower Global, Combs is hoping to strengthen the Black dollar.

"It benefits the community to empower and take care of itself," he explained. "Right now, our dollar in the Black community doesn't even last an hour. Most other communities and ethnic groups, they understand the power of unity. Their dollars stay in their communities for days and get passed on to other people that are like them and from their same community."

"I'm not going to stop until I'm working with the best brands, the best Black-owned digital mainstream, so we can start fueling our own economic system," Combs added.

