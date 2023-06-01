Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accuses Diageo of Neglecting His Vodka, Tequila Brands

Sean "Diddy" Combs has filed a lawsuit against liquor giant Diageo North America, alleging the company failed to keep its commitment to diversity and inclusion, and instead neglected Combs' liquor brands because of his race.

The entertainer and entrepreneur's brand Combs Wines and Spirits LLC filed the lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan on Wednesday, according to court documents seen by The Messenger.

In the filing Diddy, through his lawyers, alleges that the multi-billion dollar company "proclaims itself a leader in diversity and inclusion," adding, "Cloaking itself in the language of diversity and equality is good for Diageo's business, but it is a lie."

He accuses Diageo of giving the "illusion of inclusion" when it has instead refused to treat Black partners such as Diddy's Ciroc Vodka and DeLeón Tequila companies fairly, "even when explicitly required by contract to do so." per the lawsuit.

Diddy says that Diageo's promise to invest in companies owned and supported by diverse individuals is what led him to partner with the liquor company, under the condition that Diageo would "agree to certain terms" to guarantee that Diddy's companies would not be neglected but treated equally.

"Rather than equal treatment, Diageo has treated Mr. Combs and his brands worse than others because he is Black," the lawsuit alleges, claiming that Diageo only advertised his products to "urban" buyers.

The lawsuit claims that Diageo President of Reserve and New Business, Stephen Rust, confessed that Diddy being black "was part of the reason Diageo limited the neighborhoods where the Combs brands were distributed," and noted that "things would be different" if Combs was Martha Stewart.

Diddy goes on to claim that Diageo let his brands "wither" after it acquired other companies like Casamigos, co-founded by George Clooney; Aviation Gin, which is owned by Ryan Reynolds; and Ketel One, with the famed distillery family, the Nolets.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He warned that he also plans to sue for "billions of dollars" over Diageo's alleged neglect, which Diddy claims is due to racism, in other proceedings.

"This is a business dispute, and we are saddened that Mr. Combs has chosen to recast this matter as anything other than that," a Diageo spokesperson tells The Messenger in a statement.

"Our steadfast commitment to diversity within our company and the communities we serve is something we take very seriously. We categorically deny the allegations that have been made and will vigorously defend ourselves in the appropriate forum."

Adds the spokesperson: "For more than 15 years, we’ve had a productive and mutually beneficial relationship with Mr. Combs on various business ventures, making significant investments that have resulted in financial success for all involved. We are disappointed our efforts to resolve this business dispute amicably have been ignored, and that Mr. Combs has chosen to damage a productive and valued partnership. While we respect Mr. Combs as an artist and entrepreneur, his allegations lack merit, and we are confident the facts will show that he has been treated fairly."

Lawyers for Diddy declined to comment.

Diageo first approached Combs about working with him and Circoc back in 2007, per the Associated Press. Seven years later, Diddy announced that he partnered with Diageo again and bought the tequila brand, DeLeón, Forbes reported at the time.