The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accuses Diageo of Neglecting His Vodka, Tequila Brands

    The entertainer claims that the liquor giant failed to be inclusive as it promised, and treated his brands poorly because he is Black

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Sean "Diddy" Combs has filed a lawsuit against liquor giant Diageo North America, alleging the company failed to keep its commitment to diversity and inclusion, and instead neglected Combs' liquor brands because of his race.

    The entertainer and entrepreneur's brand Combs Wines and Spirits LLC filed the lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan on Wednesday, according to court documents seen by The Messenger.

    In the filing Diddy, through his lawyers, alleges that the multi-billion dollar company "proclaims itself a leader in diversity and inclusion," adding, "Cloaking itself in the language of diversity and equality is good for Diageo's business, but it is a lie."

    He accuses Diageo of giving the "illusion of inclusion" when it has instead refused to treat Black partners such as Diddy's Ciroc Vodka and DeLeón Tequila companies fairly, "even when explicitly required by contract to do so." per the lawsuit.

    Read More

    Diddy says that Diageo's promise to invest in companies owned and supported by diverse individuals is what led him to partner with the liquor company, under the condition that Diageo would "agree to certain terms" to guarantee that Diddy's companies would not be neglected but treated equally.

    "Rather than equal treatment, Diageo has treated Mr. Combs and his brands worse than others because he is Black," the lawsuit alleges, claiming that Diageo only advertised his products to "urban" buyers.

    The lawsuit claims that Diageo President of Reserve and New Business, Stephen Rust, confessed that Diddy being black "was part of the reason Diageo limited the neighborhoods where the Combs brands were distributed," and noted that "things would be different" if Combs was Martha Stewart.

    Diddy goes on to claim that Diageo let his brands "wither" after it acquired other companies like Casamigos, co-founded by George Clooney; Aviation Gin, which is owned by Ryan Reynolds; and Ketel One, with the famed distillery family, the Nolets.

    Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs
    (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    He warned that he also plans to sue for "billions of dollars" over Diageo's alleged neglect, which Diddy claims is due to racism, in other proceedings.

    "This is a business dispute, and we are saddened that Mr. Combs has chosen to recast this matter as anything other than that," a Diageo spokesperson tells The Messenger in a statement.

    "Our steadfast commitment to diversity within our company and the communities we serve is something we take very seriously. We categorically deny the allegations that have been made and will vigorously defend ourselves in the appropriate forum."

    Adds the spokesperson: "For more than 15 years, we’ve had a productive and mutually beneficial relationship with Mr. Combs on various business ventures, making significant investments that have resulted in financial success for all involved. We are disappointed our efforts to resolve this business dispute amicably have been ignored, and that Mr. Combs has chosen to damage a productive and valued partnership. While we respect Mr. Combs as an artist and entrepreneur, his allegations lack merit, and we are confident the facts will show that he has been treated fairly."

    Lawyers for Diddy declined to comment.

    Diageo first approached Combs about working with him and Circoc back in 2007, per the Associated Press. Seven years later, Diddy announced that he partnered with Diageo again and bought the tequila brand, DeLeón, Forbes reported at the time.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.