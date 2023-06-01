The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Scott Disick Reveals Daughter Penelope Cleaned Blood Off Him After His 2022 Car Crash

    The reality star and father of three flipped his Lamborghini during a solo car ride in August 2022.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Trainor
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Scott Disick and Penelope Disick on his Instagram Scott Disick/Instagram

    Scott Disick is one lucky father.

    On Thursday's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the dad of three shared details behind his August 2022 car crash in Calabasas.

    Disick explained to Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner that he was driving his Lamborghini to pick up son Mason, 13, to take him to a movie. (Disick was the sole occupant of the vehicle.)

    "The curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs. They're kinda like little lips," he said, adding that after making a right-hand turn, "the wheel came into that little lip, and it grabbed it; it made it pull a little."

    Read More

    When the vehicle pulled, it "smacked into a pillar" and "did a somersault" before landing on its side.

    Disick said he was wearing his seatbelt, which left him "up there strapped up and hanging."

    "I couldn't get out, and then I realized, 'I'll try the sunroof,'" he continued. "I hit the sunroof, and I moseyed on out."

    Disick then explained how fortunate he was to have his 10-year-old daughter Penelope, who arrived at the scene after the accident.

    "Good thing I got P," he said. "She took care of me. She got all the blood off of me when she was there."

    Disick's daughter confirmed the gory affair, telling her grandmother Jenner, "He had a lot of blood."

    "She came down with a wet rag," Disick detailed. "She got my face all done. P was a big help."

    Disick shares Penelope, Mason and son Reign, 8, with Kourtney Kardashian.

    "Scott is a great dad," Jenner said in a confessional of her daughter's former partner. "He's so in love with those kids. You can just tell that the relationship that they have together is so delicious. That makes me really grateful."

    New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.