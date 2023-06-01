Scott Disick Reveals Daughter Penelope Cleaned Blood Off Him After His 2022 Car Crash

Scott Disick is one lucky father.

On Thursday's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the dad of three shared details behind his August 2022 car crash in Calabasas.

Disick explained to Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner that he was driving his Lamborghini to pick up son Mason, 13, to take him to a movie. (Disick was the sole occupant of the vehicle.)

"The curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs. They're kinda like little lips," he said, adding that after making a right-hand turn, "the wheel came into that little lip, and it grabbed it; it made it pull a little."

When the vehicle pulled, it "smacked into a pillar" and "did a somersault" before landing on its side.

Disick said he was wearing his seatbelt, which left him "up there strapped up and hanging."

"I couldn't get out, and then I realized, 'I'll try the sunroof,'" he continued. "I hit the sunroof, and I moseyed on out."

Disick then explained how fortunate he was to have his 10-year-old daughter Penelope, who arrived at the scene after the accident.

"Good thing I got P," he said. "She took care of me. She got all the blood off of me when she was there."

Disick's daughter confirmed the gory affair, telling her grandmother Jenner, "He had a lot of blood."

"She came down with a wet rag," Disick detailed. "She got my face all done. P was a big help."

Disick shares Penelope, Mason and son Reign, 8, with Kourtney Kardashian.

"Scott is a great dad," Jenner said in a confessional of her daughter's former partner. "He's so in love with those kids. You can just tell that the relationship that they have together is so delicious. That makes me really grateful."



New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.