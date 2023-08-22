Scooter Braun Breaks His Silence After All Those Conflicting Management Reports  - The Messenger
Scooter Braun Breaks His Silence After All Those Conflicting Management Reports 

'Breaking news... I'm no longer managing myself,' the longtime manager joked on Twitter

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Scooter Braun’s alliance with South Korean entertainment giant HYBE may explain the recent shakeups in his management roster.Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Scooter Braun has broken his silence following viral reports that some of his A-list clients have begun parting ways with the industry powerhouse.

"Breaking news... I'm no longer managing myself," the longtime manager joked on Twitter Tuesday.

On Monday, a source confirmed to The Messenger that Demi Lovato and Braun had split professionally, though the business separation "was a completely mutual, amicable decision." Billboard was the first to report the story.

Meanwhile, despite reports to the contrary, Justin Bieber has not split from Braun, representatives for both told The Messenger. Other outlets have reported that Ariana Grande has distanced herself as well, though that has yet to be officially confirmed. J Balvin and Idina Menzel reportedly parted ways from Braun earlier in the year.

On Friday, reports began circulating that alleged Bieber dropped Braun — his manager of 17 years — in an overhaul of changes, citing the selling of his masters, last year's cancelation of the Justice World Tour and more.

The 42-year-old music industry powerhouse discovered Bieber in 2007 and has worked with the "Yummy" singer ever since.

In addition to his professional career, Braun is widely known for his public feud with Taylor Swift. The music executive purchased her masters in 2019, to Swift's chagrin, and the "Karma" singer expressed her displeasure with the music dealings on social media.

Braun has also managed acts such as Tori Kelly, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Dicky, Amber Riley and The Kid Laroi, among many others.

