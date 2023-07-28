There's one scene in Oppenheimer that didn't get J. Robert Oppenheimer's grandson's stamp of approval.

Charles Oppenheimer shared in an interview with Time published Tuesday that he wasn't sold when his grandfather, played by Cillian Murphy, attempts to poison his teacher with a cyanide apple in the film.

The moment was pulled from the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus, which Charles explained he took issue with.

"Sometimes facts get dragged through a game of telephone," Charles told the publication. "In the movie, it's treated vaguely and you don't really know what's going on unless you know this incredibly deep backstory. So it honestly didn't bother me. It bothers me that it was in the biography with that emphasis, not a disclaimer of, this is an unsubstantiated rumor that we want to put in our book to make it interesting."

He added, "I definitely would have removed the apple thing. But I can't imagine myself giving advice about movie stuff to [director Christopher] Nolan. He's an expert, he's the artist, and he's a genius in this area."

Despite admitting that he had mixed feelings going into seeing the film, Oppenheimer's grandson ultimately came away with a positive outlook on the nearly three-hour epic.

"I thought it told a compelling story and I could just take it as art that was really engaging," Charles said. "I was really happy to have that reaction. I didn't expect it."

Oppenheimer is out in theaters now.