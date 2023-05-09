The Takeaway: Scarlett Johansson shares a personal story of visiting Marvel co-star Jeremy Renner three months after his snowplow accident.

Scarlett Johansson recalled visiting co-star Jeremy Renner in the hospital with fellow Marvel actor Chris Evans three months after Renner’s near-fatal snowplow accident on January 1, saying that she was “honestly so f—ing happy” to see him.

“I didn't know if I was ever going to see him again," Johansson, 38, told Variety on Tuesday for a cover story about her decades-long career. "To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally."

She continued, "He's a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) President of Marvel Studios/Producer Kevin Feige, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo attend Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" Cast Handprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 23, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Evans, 41, also reflected on visiting Renner, 52, as he was recovering from his accident, telling the outlet, "No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs. Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring."

Renner was gravely injured while helping his nephew get a stuck vehicle out of an estimated three-feet of snow on his Reno, Nevada, property the morning of New Year's Day. Deadline was the first to report the incident.

The Hawkeye star went into surgery the following day, and on January 3, he spoke out about his accident for the first time via Instagram, captioning a selfie from his hospital bed, "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

That same month, the Avengers actor revealed that he broke "30 plus" bones while giving fans an update on his recovery.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," he wrote on Instagram, thanking "everyone for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I."

Renner gave fans another recovery update in March, sharing a 15-second video via Twitter in which he can be seen walking on a treadmill-like machine. The following month, the Rennervations host sat down with Diane Sawyer in his first interview and television appearance since his accident.

"If I was there, on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die," Renner told Sawyer, 77, in a video clip first shared on Good Morning America. "And surely, I would've. Surely. But I wasn't alone—[I was with] my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came."