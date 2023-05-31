The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Saweetie and YG Are ‘Casually Dating’ After Being Spotted Together on Cabo Vacation

    Published |Updated
    Charlotte Phillipp
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images; Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

    Saweetie and YG officially have a good thing going.

    While fans have speculated that the rappers have been an item since March, new photos were released Sunday of the pair getting cozy in a pool at a Cabo San Lucas resort.

    On Wednesday, a representative confirmed to The Messenger that they are "casually dating." The Messenger has reached out to both rappers' teams for comment.

    The "Best Friend" and the "BIG BANK" rappers were first seen together following a show at the Rolling Loud festival in California. A month later in April, Saweetie and YG attended Coachella together and were spotted eating dinner nearby, Essence reported.

    Read More

    This is not the first high-profile relationship for either of them.

    In March 2021, Saweetie ended things with Migos rapper Quavo after dating for three years. Meanwhile, YG dated Kehlani from 2019 to 2020.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.