Saweetie and YG Are ‘Casually Dating’ After Being Spotted Together on Cabo Vacation

Saweetie and YG officially have a good thing going.
While fans have speculated that the rappers have been an item since March, new photos were released Sunday of the pair getting cozy in a pool at a Cabo San Lucas resort.
On Wednesday, a representative confirmed to The Messenger that they are "casually dating." The Messenger has reached out to both rappers' teams for comment.
The "Best Friend" and the "BIG BANK" rappers were first seen together following a show at the Rolling Loud festival in California. A month later in April, Saweetie and YG attended Coachella together and were spotted eating dinner nearby, Essence reported.
This is not the first high-profile relationship for either of them.
In March 2021, Saweetie ended things with Migos rapper Quavo after dating for three years. Meanwhile, YG dated Kehlani from 2019 to 2020.
